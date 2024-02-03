FAMU basketball travels to Alabama A&M for SWAC doubleheader | Preview, Notes

It’s gameday in Huntsville.

Florida A&M basketball faces off against Alabama A&M in a Southwestern Athletic Conference doubleheader.

The Lady Rattlers begin at 3 p.m. Eastern Time. FAMU men’s basketball will tip off at 5 p.m.

Last Monday, FAMU basketball split its home SWAC doubleheader with Jackson State.

The Lady Rattlers fell to JSU 79-60. However, FAMU guard Ahriahna Grizzle scored a game-high 29 points and added five rebounds and three steals.

Florida A&M University guard Ahriahna Grizzle handles the ball against West Florida at Al Lawson Jr. Multipurpose Center, Tallahassee, Florida, Nov. 2, 2022

Grizzle, a graduate student, earned Boxtorow HBCU National Player of the Week and SWAC Player of the Week honors this week. She leads the SWAC with 17.7 points per game.

“She’s in that zone right now,” FAMU women’s basketball head coach Bridgette Gordon said of Grizzle on Tuesday’s FAMU Coaches Show. “She’s always had that skillset. I don’t think anybody ever invested and pushed her to where I want her to go. She’s confident in her game and her teammates.

“She could be player of the year. She has that ability.”

FAMU men’s basketball beat JSU 88-86 on the heels of four players scoring in double figures. Rattlers forward Keith Lamar led the way with 27 points.

"We're resilient," Lamar said of his team. "We still figure out how to make it work and that's what we've been doing all season."

Notes on Alabama A&M Basketball

Alabama A&M guard Dailin Smith (15) looks to pass over Vanderbilt guard Tyrin Lawrence (0) during the second half at Memorial Gym in Nashville, Tenn., Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. Vanderbilt won 70-62.

The Alabama A&M basketball teams got swept in a SWAC doubleheader at Prairie View A&M last Monday.

The Lady Bulldogs (8-11, 3-4 SWAC) lost to Prairie View A&M 65-59.

Alabama A&M guard Amiah Simmons is tied for third in SWAC scoring, averaging 14.6 points per game. Lady Bulldogs forward Alisha Wilson is second in SWAC rebounding, nabbing 8.4 boards per game.

Alabama A&M men’s basketball lost to Prairie View A&M 87-76.

Bulldogs guard Dailin Smith leads the team, averaging 14.2 points and 1.3 steals.

How to Watch: Florida A&M at Alabama A&M SWAC Basketball Doubleheader

Florida A&M Rattlers head coach Robert McCullum coaches from the sidelines. The Florida men’s basketball team hosted Florida A&M at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center in Gainesville, FL on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 in the first half. [Doug Engle/Ocala Star Banner]

When: Saturday, at 3 p.m. (women's) and 5 p.m. (men's) ― Eastern Time

Where: Alabama A&M Events Center; Huntsville, Alabma

Streaming: Bulldogs All-Access

