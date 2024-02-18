FAMU basketball swept in Saturday's SWAC doubleheader at Jackson State

Ahriahna Grizzle, Jaliya Sharp and Nashani Gilbert combined to score 34 of Florida A&M's 44 total points, but the Rattlers fell to the Jackson State Tigers 71-44 on the road Saturday.

The Rattlers (7-16, 6-6) had two players score in double figures, led by Grizzle, who had 16 points. Sharp tacked on 10 points off the bench and Gilbert added eight points.

Led by Ivet Subirats' two offensive rebounds, FAMU did a great job crashing the offensive glass, pulling down 10 boards that resulted in 10 second chance points.

FAMU forced 16 Jackson State turnovers. The Rattlers turned those takeaways into eight points on the offensive end of the floor. Sydney Hendrix led the way individually with three steals.

FAMU struggled out of the gate, falling behind 12-3 at the end of the first quarter.

The Rattlers continued to lose ground in the second quarter and faced a 35-16 halftime deficit.

FAMU's deficit continued to grow after halftime, and the Rattlers faced a 54-34 disadvantage heading to the fourth quarter. FAMU played well near the basket, scoring 16 of its 18 points in the paint.

Jackson State kept widening its lead in the fourth, constructing a 57-34 advantage before FAMU went on a 5-0 run to shrink the deficit to 57-39 with 7:53 to go in the contest. Jackson State responded and outscored the Rattlers the rest of the way, ending the game with a final score of 71-44. FAMU got up and down the court quickly in the quarter, scoring two fast break points.

FAMU Rattlers men's basketball downed at Jackson State

FAMU men’s basketball struggles continued in Saturday’s loss at Jackson State.

The Rattlers (4-18, 2-9 SWAC) dropped their fifth straight game by being defeated by the Tigers 77-55.

Forward Shannon Grant led FAMU with 12 points and added four rebounds and two blocks.

FAMU will play at Alcorn State in a Southwestern Athletic Conference doubleheader on Monday.

Women tip off at 6:30 p.m., and men follow at 8:30.

