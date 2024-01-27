FAMU basketball returns home for SWAC doubleheader versus Alcorn State, aims to stay in win column

Florida A&M basketball returns to the Lawson Center on Saturday.

The Rattlers play against the Alcorn State Braves in a Southwestern Athletic Conference doubleheader on Saturday.

FAMU women’s basketball tips off at 2 p.m. The Rattlers’ men’s basketball team starts at 4 p.m.

Last Monday, FAMU basketball swept Mississippi Valley State in its previous SWAC doubleheader in Itta Bena.

The Rattlers’ women’s basketball team (3-13, 2-3 SWAC) beat the Delta Devils 62-55, powered by guard Ahriahna Grizzle’s 23 points and seven rebounds.

Grizzle ranks second in SWAC scoring, averaging 16.9 points per game. Fellow guard Olivia Delancy joins Grizzle in the SWAC’s top-ten scoring, averaging 11.6 points.

“It’s starting to come together game-by-game,” first-year Rattlers women’s basketball head coach Bridgette Gordon said on FAMU’s Coaches Show. "Young ladies are fighting hard and trusting the process.”

FAMU men’s basketball (3-13, 1-4 SWAC) got its first SWAC win by beating MVSU 81-70. The Rattlers had four players score in double figures, led by guard Jalen Speer’s 19. Speer also grabbed seven rebounds. Forward Shannon Grant contributed 17 points and six rebounds.

Rattlers forward Keith Lamar has returned from a two-game injury absence and is 14th in SWAC scoring, averaging 13.9, and ranking seventh with 6.2 rebounds per game.

“We’re beginning to get greater contributions from more people,” FAMU men’s basketball head coach Robert McCullum said. “Hopefully, it enables us to keep more players fresh.”

Notes on Alcorn State Basketball

Alcorn State basketball split a SWAC doubleheader with Prairie View A&M last Monday.

The Braves’ women’s basketball team (4-12, 2-3 SWAC) lost 61-55. Alcorn men beat Prairie View A&M 90-78.

Guard Zy’Nyia White leads Alcorn women’s basketball with 12.6 points per game, ranking seventh on the SWAC scoring leaderboard.

For the Braves men’s team (3-15, 2-3 SWAC), forward Jeremiah Kendall leads Alcorn with 16.1 points per game, which is sixth in the SWAC. Kendall is also third in SWAC rebounding, averaging seven.

How to Watch: Florida A&M vs. Alcorn State SWAC Basketball Doubleheader

When: Saturday, at 2 p.m. (women's) and 4 p.m. (men's)

Where: Al Lawson Center, Tallahassee Florida

Streaming: Rattlers+

