FAMU basketball back on the road, heads to Arkansas-Pine Bluff for SWAC doubleheader

After a two-game home stand, Florida A&M basketball is off to Arkansas at Pine Bluff.

The Rattlers will play a Southwestern Athletic Conference doubleheader against the Golden Lions on Saturday at UAPB’s Hubert O. Clemmons Arena.

FAMU women’s basketball tips off at 2 p.m. Eastern Time. The Rattlers men’s basketball team’s game begins at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

FAMU basketball lost a SWAC doubleheader last Monday last Monday, dropping both games against the visiting Grambling State.

The Rattlers women’s basketball team (2-12, 1-2 SWAC) fell to GSU 88-85 in triple overtime. FAMU’s standout performer was guard Nashani Gilbert, who notched a game-high 52 minutes and 24 points while adding seven rebounds and four assists.

Rattlers guard Ahriahna Grizzle remains on the upper-echelon SWAC, ranking second with 17 points per game. The graduate student also averages 3.2 assists and 3.1 rebounds.

FAMU men’s basketball (2-12, 0-3 SWAC) lost to GSU 65-52. Guard Jalen Speer led the Rattlers with 17 points and four assists in his fourth game since joining the team midseason.

The late addition Speer has ascended as the Rattlers’ leader, averaging 17.8 points per game and 4.5 assists.

Notes on Arkansas-Pine Bluff Basketball

UAPB women’s basketball (7-9, 2-1 SWAC) last played at Texas Southern on Jan. 13. The Golden Lions lost to the Tigers 85-80 in Houston.

Golden Lions guard Zaay Green leads the SWAC, averaging 17.5 points per game. Green is also tied for fourth in conference rebounding, pulling seven per game.

The Golden Lions men’s basketball team (6-10, 1-2 SWAC) beat Texas Southern 70-67 last Saturday.

UAPB has four players in the top 25 scoring leads in the SWAC. Guard quartet Kylen Milton, Rashad Williams, Joe French, and Lonnell Martin Jr. all score in double figures, combining for 63.3 points per game.

