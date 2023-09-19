FAMU apologizes after football fans blast long lines, Bragg tailgating rules

Ken Riley Field at Bragg Memorial Stadium is known to have one of the best gameday environments for HBCUs and all college football.

While Florida A&M won its home opener against Division II West Florida 31-10 last Saturday before a crowd of 17,953, many fans were frustrated by issues surrounding game day.

They pointed to a significantly delayed entry into the stadium for the 6 p.m. kickoff and a rule change this season that prohibits tailgating/tent parties in the grass areas north of the stadium.

FAMU released a statement late Monday apologizing to fans for delayed ticketing on gameday at Bragg, calling it "unacceptable."

FAMU officials met Monday afternoon to discuss the gameday issues that included a lack of security staffing at stadium gates, according to a Tallahassee Democrat source. They also toured the areas outside the stadium to sort out tailgating issues.

"Florida A&M University would like to thank our stakeholders for their unwavering support of our Athletics program. Your support is integral to our unbroken tradition of success on and off the field," the statement read.

"With that in mind, we would like to apologize to our students, faculty, staff, alumni and other supporters for the long lines and delays at Bragg Memorial Stadium for the home opener against the University of West Florida.

"It was unacceptable and marred what should have been a joyous occasion. The University is aware of the concerns, and we are working through the issues to improve our operations that will ensure an exceptional fan experience this football season."

The Ratters (2-1, 1-0 SWAC) are at home Saturday against Alabama State (1-1) in a SWAC showdown at 6 p.m.

FAMU has won 16 consecutive home games, the second-longest active streak in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) behind Montana State (22).

Excited FAMU fans entry into Bragg Memorial Stadium delayed

Florida A&M University supporter Sam Dixie said his usual tailgating spot on the west side of Bragg Memorial Stadium was blocked by cars when he arrived to the Rattlers' home opener game against the West Florida Argonauts on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

FAMU split its first two games of the season, beating Jackson State in the Orange Blossom Classic in Miami Gardens and losing to South Florida in Tampa. The Rattlers’ home opener against West Florida was met with excitement and anticipation.

Fans told the Democrat that only one available gate entrance opened per side on the east and west ends of the stadium. A video shared on social media showed a lengthy line of fans still outside the east side of the stadium nearly 15 minutes after kickoff.

Samuel Dixie, a regular 220 Quarterback Club attendee and 40-year supporter of FAMU, says he made it into the stadium shortly before halftime.

“I was disappointed with how things were going,” Dixie told the Democrat Monday.

“I'm looking at this long line wrapped around towards [Galimore-Powell Fieldhouse], and I wanted to go home. They should have started letting people in early if people were willing to get to their seats rather than wait."

According to gameday information shared on the FAMU athletics website, fans are permitted to enter the stadium through six gates on the West side and seven on the East side. Investing in Champions members and Rattler Athletic Fund donors enter through their own gate. FAMU students enter through two shared gates with fans on the East side and must show their university ID.

Gates also open two hours before kickoff; a standard most programs share nationally. For example, Florida State also opens gates into Doak Campbell Stadium two hours before kickoff.

Dixie said gate workers appeared to be short-staffed. And he’s calling for FAMU to get more working hands to assist game attendees swiftly.

“They only had one gate open, and it appeared like they only had one person up there with a metal detector wand,” Dixie said. “They should open up more gates and have more people do the safety measures they need to take to check out more than one person at a time.”

Lines longAF to get in at 6:11 pm ….@FAMUAthletics pic.twitter.com/kH7IfcQb9S — Rattler Nation Blog (@RattlerNationFL) September 16, 2023

FAMU alum and Rickards High Athletic Director Earl Hankerson said he usually gets in line for FAMU’s 6 p.m. kickoffs at 5:40 and is in his seat by 5:50.

Last Saturday, Hankerson arrived at 5:15 p.m. because he wanted to watch the pregame-naming ceremony of Ken Riley Field. But Hankerson missed the ceremony and kickoff, saying he stood in line for an hour. Hankerson watched the game on FAMU’s new video board over the north end zone as he waited to enter the stadium.

“You have Investing in Champions members and season ticket holders that are very upset because they’ve spent additional money and can’t get into the game,” Hankerson said. “The team came out sluggish because the student section wasn’t full because they were trying to get in the game, too. The DJ did everything he could to try to get them going.

“The players feed off that energy.”

FAMU alumni, fans and supporters blindsided by newly-introduced tailgating regulations

The Hill between the north endzone and Polkinghorne Village formerly utilized for tailgating at Florida A&M University football games.

Additionally, FAMU enforced a rule prohibiting tailgaters from setting up on the hill area between Bragg’s north end zone and the rear of the Polkinghorne Village student dormitory.

Hankerson, who has tailgated on that hill for 20 years, said he was notified of the change a day before Saturday’s game. Though he had set up his tent Thursday, he opted not to tailgate due to the short notice of rule changes.

Hankerson said the decision eliminated decades of tradition.

“Being caught off like that was crazy. If we had been told this information a month ago, we probably would’ve still been upset but had time to digest it and come up with an alternative," Hankerson said.

“We live to do this. Rattlers from far and near have been coming up to that place for over 20 years. That spot on the hill is like my living room. And you're essentially eliminating tailgating.

“To just take it away in one fell swoop for no apparent reason is unacceptable.”

Even though Hankerson decided not to tailgate, he arrived pregame to see if there were any adjustments he could make for the Alabama State game.

He said that between his usual spot alongside the next party, 60-70 people gathered ahead of kickoff. But the groups have been separated now that FAMU has remodeled its parking lot outside of Bragg, including new spot numbering and placing dumpsters on the hill.

"We’re scattered all around the parking lot,” Hankerson said.

“Now that we can’t tailgate on the hill, we’re all spread out everywhere. The parking lot did not look like a FAMU parking lot. The pageantry wasn’t there. You want to engage people to come to the stadium, get excited about the game, and fellowship."

Hankerson says he has sent 12 emails to FAMU officials but has yet to receive a response. He fears fans won’t renew their Investing In Champions packages next year unless last Saturday's gameday issues are rectified.

“I’m staying on top of it because we want honest answers,” Hankerson said. "I’m not letting it die because it’s not just me. It’s those senior Rattlers who want to be able to hang out and do what they’ve done for the last 20-plus years.

"And that’s not right to just take that way.”

Dixie, meanwhile, isn’t a FAMU alum. But he has spent nearly four decades tailgating on campus. He picked up the love for it while a football player at Tulane.

Dixie said his usual gameday routine is parking at his west side tailgate area to set up. But, he wasn’t able to upon arrival.

“This time, cars parked on the grass area down the side. There was no access at all,” Dixie said.

“The vibe visitors were getting was not good. That’s not why I tailgate. I like to make them feel welcome. And I don’t see why anyone visiting would have a positive experience.

“I was really disappointed in the gameday operation on Saturday."

Florida A&M (2-1, 1-0 SWAC) vs. Alabama State (1-1) SWAC Game Information

The Florida A&M Rattlers lead the West Florida Argonauts headed into the fourth quarter on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

When: Saturday, Sept. 23 at 6 p.m.

Where: Ken Riley Field at Bragg Memorial Stadium; Tallahassee, Florida

How to watch: ESPN+, Rattlers+

Gerald Thomas, III covers Florida A&M University Athletics for the Tallahassee Democrat. Contact him via email at gdthomas@gannett.com or on Twitter @3peatgee.

No one covers the Rattlers like the Tallahassee Democrat. Subscribe using the link at the top of the page and never miss a moment.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: FAMU football: Officials apologize after long lines, tailgating changes