The famous 'Home Alone' house is for sale and is that ... a Wisconsin Badgers theme?

The house that served as the external setting for "Home Alone" is on the market, and it appears the selling resident has a connection to the Wisconsin Badgers.

According to the Zillow listing, the five-bedroom, six-bath home at 671 Lincoln Ave. in Winnetka, Illinois, is for sale at $5.25 million. The house's exterior was used as the McCallister's family home in the 1990 Christmas classic "Home Alone," and the 1992 sequel "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York," starring Macaulay Culkin as Kevin McCallister.

Winnetka is about 20 miles north of Chicago, so the presence of a Badgers fan isn't that far-fetched. Specifically, the house includes an indoor basketball court with decals on the wall that include Badgers logos, former star running back Melvin Gordon and former UW quarterback Russell Wilson, although he's adorned in his Seattle Seahawks uniform.

The floor itself — and the shooting machine — also have Badgers logos.

It doesn't stop there. The Zillow gallery shows that the house also proudly displays a framed Jonathan Taylor jersey and Brad Davison jersey, prints representing parts of Madison in general and collages of historic Badgers football programs on the walls of the study.

Many of the indoor scenes in the films were shot on a soundstage, though some of the house's interior made it into films that are regarded today as Christmas classics.

Reporting from USA TODAY's Emily DeLetter contributed to this article.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: The 'Home Alone' house is for sale, including its UW Badgers theme