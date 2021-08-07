Famous Central Park owl killed in crash with van

·2 min read

A beloved owl who became a well-known resident in New York's Central Park has died.

Barry the barred owl was flying low in search of a meal when it collided with one of the park's maintenance vans on Friday morning, park authorities said.

The owl's death has prompted bird lovers across the world to share their photos and memories of Barry.

A Twitter page dedicated to birds in the park said they would miss Barry's "wondrous and beautiful presence".

The owl had become a popular sight for visitors to Central Park, especially last year when the pandemic hit, and many bird watchers would visit to try and photograph the park's star resident.

According to Central Park Conservancy, the incident happened at 02:30 local time, when the owl "made contact" with the vehicle. "It's with a heavy heart we share that a barred owl, a beloved Central Park resident, passed away early this morning," it said on Twitter.

"The barred owl's presence in Central Park brought so much joy, reminding all of us that the Park is a vital greenspace for all New Yorkers, including the wildlife that call it home."

Becoming quite the icon for bird watchers in Central park, Barry even had a Twitter fanpage.

"Words cannot express our devastation at the loss of our bea-hoot-iful Barry," an emotional post said, adding: "We are utterly heartbroken, frankly, angry, and we are mourning with you."

Many bird lovers shared similar feelings of anger, demanding to know how fast the maintenance vehicle was driving and why it was driving around at a time when many nocturnal creatures hunt.

The Central Park Conservancy has been contacted for comment.

Since the creation of the park, more than 280 bird species have been recorded there. In 2018 a mandarin duck became a social media superstar as photos of his stunning multi-coloured feathers made every online influencer swoon.

https://www.facebook.com/nycparks/videos/261319967910450/

Recommended Stories

  • CNN fires unvaccinated employees for going to office

    The network is among several US firms to require employees working with others to be vaccinated.

  • Don't blame cats for destroying wildlife – shaky logic is leading to moral panic

    Are cats really to blame for the worldwide loss of biodiversity? Dzurag/iStock via Getty Images PlusA number of conservationists claim cats are a zombie apocalypse for biodiversity that need to be removed from the outdoors by “any means necessary” – coded language for shooting, trapping and poisoning. Various media outlets have portrayed cats as murderous superpredators. Australia has even declared an official “war” against cats. Moral panics emerge when people perceive an existential threat to

  • Friendly humpback whale gives woman the experience of a lifetime

    Humpback whales are among the most beautiful and gentle creatures on the planet. They are among the largest creatures on land or in the ocean, smaller than only a few other whale species. They are also among the most intelligent creatures to have ever lived. As recently as 100,000 years ago, humpbacks were even more intelligent than the ancestors of humans. Tonga is one of the few places on earth where people can get in the water with humpback whales. Although there are strict rules about approaching the whales and it is forbidden to touch them, the whales will occasionally approach a human out of curiosity. One look into their soulful eyes will tell you that these are magnificent creatures, full of understanding. We have long wondered how a humpback instinctively knows that they are capable of injuring a human if they strike or bump one with any force. Their massive bodies dwarf our own and they are powerful animals. Yet, they never harm humans and there are many cases of whales intentionally showing their gentle side by avoiding contact that would inflict injury. This very lucky swimmer had slipped into the water near a playful male humpback, hoping for a close look and a few photographs. The whale slowly moved in her direction, rising beneath her in slow motion. It repeatedly rolled on its back, exposing its underside and swimming close to her. This encounter went on for a full 18 minutes before the guide ended the swim so that the whale could enjoy a quiet rest. The numbers of people and the length of interaction are carefully monitored to ensure that the whales are not disturbed. Humpback whales come to Tonga to give birth and to breed. These waters are free of sharks and orcas that prey on the whales, especially during vulnerable times. Often, male humpbacks will escort or accompany the females for several weeks after they give birth. This offers the females and their young a level of protection, and it possibly provides the male with an opportunity to breed when the female is ready. It is unfortunate that these beautiful and gentle animals are still hunted in the waters around many countries. To lose them forever would be an unimaginable tragedy.

  • Climate Change Could Shut Down A Vital Ocean Current, Study Finds

    Its collapse would trigger severe and potentially irreversible consequences around the world.

  • Drought relief approved for Oregon farmers as state reforms water well rules

    The feds are footing the bill for parched Oregon farmland in the Klamath River Basin as the state looks to better manage its water wells.

  • Chipmunks test positive for plague closing section of Lake Tahoe

    Officials have carried out treatments to try and eradicate the disease from the area

  • Sheriff says 8 people missing as California's Dixie Fire threatens thousands of homes

    Better weather conditions, including higher humidity and calmer winds, were expected to aid the fight against the blaze Saturday.

  • Someone is painting Florida’s tortoises, endangering the reptiles

    Somebody is painting wild tortoises in Florida and the state is asking for the public’s help in finding the culprit.

  • Will the Atlantic Basin soon awaken from its slumber?

    This image, captured on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, shows some moisture and clouds (white) gathering from the central Atlantic to the coast of Africa (right). Dry air was still extensive across the region. (CIRA at Colorado State/GOES-East) AccuWeather meteorologists are keeping a close watch on the Atlantic Ocean as there have been signs of life over the past few days. However, forecasters say it may take some time for a new tropical feature to develop into a named storm, despite a recent flare up

  • 'Catastrophically destroyed': Dixie Fire wipes out California gold rush town of Greenville

    The Dixie Fire in California tore through the town of Greenville on Wednesday, destroying businesses and homes as the sky was cast in an orange glow.

  • The difference between climate change and global warming

    These terms are often used interchangeably to describe the warming of earth, but that's not exactly accurate.

  • Invasive insect found in Rhode Island for 1st time

    An invasive insect that can cause damage to native trees and agricultural crops was found in Rhode Island for the first time, state environmental officials said Friday. A single spotted lanternfly was found in an area in Warwick near Jefferson Boulevard recently, the state Department of Environmental Management said in an emailed statement. A photo of the insect was sent to the agency, and the state Division of Agriculture confirmed the sighting earlier this week.

  • Warm waters further threaten depleted Maine shrimp fishery

    Maine's long-shuttered shrimp fishing business has a chance to reopen in the coming winter, but the warming of the ocean threatens to keep the industry shut down. Maine shrimp were once a winter delicacy, but the fishery has been shut down since 2013. Scientists have said environmental conditions in the warming Gulf of Maine are inhospitable for the cold water-loving shrimp.

  • Weekend of fear looms for Californians in face of wildfires

    People living in the scenic forestlands of Northern California found themselves facing a weekend of fear as wildfires threatened to reduce thousands of homes to ashes. The Dixie Fire that incinerated much of the gold rush-era town of Greenville threatened more than 10,000 buildings in the northern Sierra Nevada. It was the largest current wildland blaze in the nation and the third-largest in recorded California history, according to the state Department of Fire and Forestry Protection.

  • Biden’s new electric car goals are an Edsel masquerading as a Tesla.

    For all their talk about turning out these emissions-free cars and trucks, auto companies have made few of them. The law should hold them accountable.

  • The Dixie Fire is now the 3rd largest wildfire in California history

    Wildfires are expanding in Northern California after destroying communities nestled in the Sierras on Wednesday night and Thursday, with the Dixie Fire now ranking as the third largest blaze in state history. Why it matters: Yet again, California is giving the country a lesson in what climate change looks like after just 1.2°C (2.16°F) of global warming. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe West is in the midst of a brutally hot

  • Zoo airlifts frogs for wild release in California

    These zoo-bred frogs got to ride a helicopterto their release site in Sequoia Kings Canyon National ParkCourtesy: Oakland ZooCalifornia's Oakland Zoo has released 626 yellow-legged frogs to the wildin a bid to boost their population numbers(SOUNDBITE) (English) SAMANTHA SAMMONS, CONSERVATION BIOLOGIST AT OAKLAND ZOO, SAYING:"Frogs are very important for the ecosystem. They are small, but they are very mighty animals. So very basically, frogs are a really important part of the food web. So larger predators depend on them as a food source. But the tadpoles will also eat algae, which keeps that down. And so just removing even one small species from the food web can actually cause a major collapse."(SOUNDBITE) (English) SAMANTHA SAMMONS, CONSERVATION BIOLOGIST AT OAKLAND ZOO, SAYING:"The frogs get to ride on a helicopter actually for these releases just because they live at such high elevations, it's impossible for us to hike the frogs the two days to get to the lakes, they would just overheat and all our hard work would just deteriorate because the frogs wouldn't be able to handle the hike. So it's a lot that we put into these small critters to make sure that they're able to go back into the wild and have a better chance of survival."

  • Bow fisherman shatters carp record; ‘A straight-up monster’

    A Missouri bow fisherman has shattered the state record with the recent catch of a 125-pound, 5-ounce bighead carp at Lake Perry.

  • ‘It’s getting dire’: Draught-stricken California tourist town resorts to porta potties and water deliveries by train to survive

    Residents have begun trucking in water for hundreds of dollars

  • 3 lessons for forest towns as wildfire destroys historic Greenville, California

    The Dixie Fire devastated rural Greenville, California, a town of 800 residents, on Aug. 4, 2021. Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty ImagesA wildfire burning in dry mountain forest swept through the Gold Rush town of Greenville, California, on Aug. 4, reducing neighborhoods and the historic downtown to charred rubble. Hours earlier, the sheriff had warned Greenville’s remaining residents to get out immediately as strong, gusty winds drove the Dixie Fire toward town. At the same time, firefighters were a