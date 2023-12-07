Family unintended target of shooting in Hull, police say

A family with children and no links to criminals recently moved into this house in Gatineau's Hull sector, police said. About 10 bullet holes could be seen Thursday morning. (Laurie Trudel/Radio-Canada - image credit)

Gatineau police say a shooting Wednesday night mistakenly targeted a family in an attack they suspect is linked to an earlier attempted murder.

Several bullets penetrated into a home at on Saint-Hyacinthe in the city's Hull sector shortly before midnight, according to a police news release. The family currently living there has young children and no links to criminals, police said.

No one was injured and the family has since been relocated. About 10 bullet holes could be seen on the house Thursday morning.

The family had only lived in the home for a few months, according to the release. Two brothers who were known to police and injured in a different shooting last week lived there previously, it said.

On Nov. 27, shots were fired at a vehicle in Hull. A 30-year-old man was later charged with attempted murder.

Police said they believe the two shootings are linked, and announced they're increasing their presence in the area.

No one has been arrested in connection with the Wednesday night shooting.