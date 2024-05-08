Family Tradition: Novice 20-year-old Cort McFadden signs to PBR League, competes in finals

NOVICE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A young Novice man has been signed to the Professional Bull Rider (PBR) League, headed for finals this coming Friday. He is also in the top 20 bull riders in the entire world. It’s a sport not for the faint of heart, but for Cort McFadden it’s his dream come true.

Snyder Teen wins $100,000 in “The Texan” Barrel race

McFadden graduated from Coleman High School two years ago, and at 20 years old has been signed on to the PBR with lifetime earnings totaling nearly $113,000. Since the age of eight, McFadden has been living the rodeo life, having ridden and roped all over the country. Now, the people he looked up to and watched on TV are a main part of his life.

“J.B. Mauney… Now he’s my coach,” McFadden gave an example to KTAB/KRBC on the dream role model turned reality.

This young man comes from a long line of rodeo cowboys. His grandfather was active in rodeo and his father is PBR alumni Cory McFadden, who has notable rides on “Little Yellow Jacket;” a bull once considered the “Michael Jordan” of bulls.

“It’s kind of a family deal,” said McFadden about his father. “He’s been to the PBR Finals four times, and went to the NFR (National Finals Rodeo), and he knows the game.”

Abilene Gives raises $2.4M in 12 hours, top earner award goes to All Kind for 2nd year in a row

Being part of the PBR has been a dream for McFadden since he was a child, and when asked how he felt now that he had finally achieved that dream he replied, “Man, it’s pretty cool. It’s one of them deals… That’s what it’s supposed to be. I mean, I worked hard for it. I think it’s the best feeling in the world being in the short round and getting on the rankest bulls in the world”

You can see Cort McFaddon compete at the PBR world finals 2024 between May 11 and 18.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.