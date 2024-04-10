All in the Family: Sooners land commitment from 4-star DB Maliek Hawkins

The Oklahoma Sooners like to keep it in the family. Last year, the Sooners added the Dasan and Daeh McCullough. This year, the roster will feature Peyton and Eli Bowen. Next year, joining the Bowens, the Sooners will have the Hawkins brothers after Maliek Hawkins committed to the Sooners 2025 recruiting class.

The four-star cornerback, according to Rivals and On3’s Industry Rankings committed to Oklahoma on Wednesday.

BREAKING: Four-Star CB Maliek Hawkins has Committed to Oklahoma, he tells me for @on3recruits The 6’2 185 CB from Allen, TX chose the Sooners over Arkansas, Mississippi State, & Texas Is the younger brother of Oklahoma Freshman QB Michael Hawkins Jr.https://t.co/wLnO134fja pic.twitter.com/tLCUHotZgO — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 10, 2024

Hawkins’ is the younger brother of Sooners freshman quarterback Michael Hawkins.

The younger Hawkins is a talented athlete who will earn his keep on defense. There, he can showcase his elite athleticism and versatility to play multiple spots in the secondary. He’s got great size for the position at 6-foot-1 and displays great change of direction ability, necessary when covering wide receivers in the open field. But he isn’t simply an athlete, Maliek Hawkins is aggressive at the point of attack, bringing a physicality on the outside.

From the moment the Sooners were interested in Michael, they became similarly interested in Maliek. From there, the rest took care of itself. It helps that their father, Mike, also played for the Sooners under Brent Venables and Bob Stoops.

In a nutshell, this recruitment was likely to end only one way. Predictions had been flowing in for Oklahoma to land Maliek Hawkins since last March, which isn’t a coincidence. That’s when Michael committed to Oklahoma. Oklahoma earned Maliek’s commitment over the Texas Longhorns, Arkansas Razorbacks, and the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

With Hawkins in the class, Oklahoma has its second commitment in the secondary, joining three-star safety Marcus Wimberly. Hawkins gives Oklahoma its 12th commit of the 2025 class, currently ranked 6th in the country per 247Sports.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire