How family has shaped LSU football star Mekhi Wingo's journey, on and off the field

BATON ROUGE — About three times a week, Mekhi Wingo, Reggie Dilworth and Jerry Stanfield reconnect over text.

They discuss their shared love for football and basketball, but their chats are more animated during basketball season. Wingo and Dilworth love LeBron James, while Stanfield is a Michael Jordan superfan.

"If you know anything about Mekhi, he's LeBron or nothing," Dilworth said.

Finding time to reconnect isn't easy for the three, especially during football season. Dilworth is a youth football coach (he coaches six year olds), Stanfield is the defensive coordinator at St. Louis University High School in St. Louis and Wingo is a star defensive tackle for LSU football.

But after the bond they developed at DeSmet Jesuit High School, where Wingo played his high school football and was coached by Stanfield and Dilworth (his defensive line coach), the trust and love they've developed for each other is unbreakable.

"When it's family, you find time for family," Dilworth said.

Mekhi Wingo's time with Missouri and why he left

Family has become a theme for Wingo this weekend, as he travels back home to Missouri for LSU's matchup against the No. 22 Tigers in Columbia on Saturday (11 a.m. ESPN). Dilworth will be there and Stanfield intends on coming to the game as well.

"It's a great feeling being able to go back home and play in front of my family," Wingo said. "I've probably got about 50-60 people coming to the game so I've been asking teammates for tickets all week."

Wingo played at Missouri his freshman season, although spending his first season playing for his hometown team wasn't what he intended on doing. He wanted to play for an out of state school and his mother, Taneka Wingo, encouraged him to spread his wings elsewhere.

"It was kind of a regret that I had because I was accepted into a lot of different universities and colleges and chose to stay home, to be close to home," Taneka said. "But I feel like we get a little stalemated when we don't leave our hometown."

Mekhi had a successful freshman year at Missouri, making the 2021 SEC All-Freshman team while recording 27 total tackles and one interception that he returned for a touchdown.

But when Missouri rotated through three different defensive line coaches during Mekhi's time around the program (as a commit and with the team), it made his situation too unstable, Taneka said. It was time for him to move on.

"(Coaching stability) was big for him," Taneka said. "I tell people, you have high schoolers who are transitioning away from home. They're looking to start a new life with this staff that they become familiar with them.

"He was looking for some stability that didn't seem to be what Missouri was offering at that moment."

AN UNDERPERFORMING D-LINE: How Brian Kelly, LSU football's defensive line continues to underperform

KELLY HAS FAITH IN HOUSE: Brian Kelly declares he has the 'utmost confidence' in LSU football DC Matt House

LSU INJURY REPORT: Brian Kelly lists five players on LSU football's first injury report before Missouri matchup

How Mekhi Wingo's relationship with Dilworth helped him discover why LSU was the right place for him

Before he arrived at LSU, Wingo already knew what tough love was.

That in large part is thanks to Dilworth, who admits that he doesn't hold back any criticism with his coaching style. He believes that his honesty was the key in gaining Mekhi's trust.

"I don't sugarcoat things," Dilworth said. "I'm completely honest with you to the point to where you might not like my honesty.

"It's only because when I see potential in a kid, it's my job as a coach to pull it out."

That honesty and bluntness from Dilworth is what made former LSU defensive line coach Jamar Cain an attractive person to play for in Mekhi's eyes.

"When a coach is correcting you, that means they truly care. They're not just putting it off and letting you make mistakes," Mekhi said. "That's what I appreciated from (coach Cain)."

Cain left LSU to become a defensive assistant with the Denver Broncos this offseason. But, despite losing another defensive line coach, his first year at LSU had already proven to him that it was home. He had become a third team AP All-American, a second team All-SEC selection and recorded 47 total tackles and six tackles for loss in his first year in Baton Rouge.

His steadiness and leadership on and off the field earned him the prestigious No. 18 jersey before the start of this season.

"All he's doing is being himself," Taneka said. "But to have that recognized is a wonderful thing."

However, a large part of what has made the last 22 months possible for Mekhi is his roots, especially his relationship with Dilworth. It's why Mekhi has been involved with Dilworth's youth football team, the Baby O, which is a part of the Herbert Hoover Boys and Girls Club in St. Louis.

Recently, he paid for new uniforms for the team and has helped them pay for travel (Dilworth's team plays against youth teams from other states), among other things.

"The relationship that we've developed and that we have, he's always been in tune to what I'm doing and I've always been in tune with what he's doing," Dilworth said. "So when he found out that I was coaching a youth football team, his first question was 'Well, coach, how can I be involved? How can I help? What do you need from me?'"

Mekhi is looking forward to coming home and playing in front of his family this weekend. LSU is his new family, but he hasn't forgotten about the people that got him to where he is today.

They're why he still messages with his former high school coaches about the NBA. They're why he values deep and meaningful relationships with his mentors and teammates. They're why he donates money to a youth football team from his hometown.

"I'm just excited for this weekend, to be honest," Dilworth said. "You don't get many opportunities to play in front of your fans and your family."

Get the latest news and insight on SEC football by subscribing to the SEC Unfiltered newsletter, delivered straight to your inbox.

Koki Riley covers LSU sports for The Daily Advertiser. Email him at kriley@theadvertiser.com and follow him on Twitter at @KokiRiley

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Mekhi Wingo, LSU football star shaped by family before Missouri game