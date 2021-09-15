Family profile: Love of NASCAR runs deep, spans generations for Mourinos
NASCAR celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month by hearing from the Mourinos as they showcase their love for racing as a family.
NASCAR celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month by hearing from the Mourinos as they showcase their love for racing as a family.
Alex Weaver brings you the highlights of NASCAR's newly announced 2022 Cup Series schedule.
Chase Elliott has won the last three Cup playoff elimination races. Will his flair for the dramatic continue Saturday at Bristol (7:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN)?
Rachael and her husband John take you behind the scenes of building their Italian dream home in their new Facebook Watch show.
"Am I ever going to feel better?"
NASCAR is experimenting with the Clash at the Coliseum next year. Here’s what else is being added.
The British racer escaped serious injury thanks to the halo device but did take an impact from the wheel of his rival’s car
Grading the Milwaukee Bucks' offseason.
It’s been quite an exciting week for British tennis star, Emma Raducanu . The 18-year-old won the women’s championship tournament at the U.S....
The Raiders won their first game of the season in thrilling fashion, but it may have been costly. In his Tuesday press conference, head coach Jon Gruden said the team is concerned that edge rusher Yannick Ngakoue, quarterback Marcus Mariota, defensive tackle Gerald McCoy, and guard Denzelle Good may have suffered long-term injuries. Ngakoue, Las [more]
NASCAR will open the 2022 season inside Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in one of the biggest shakeups to its schedule in years. The annual exhibition Clash, held at Daytona International Speedway since 1979, will shift to Los Angeles next year. The invitation-only race was always the kickoff to competitive NASCAR racing and held the week before the season-opening Daytona 500.
Martin Truex Jr. captured the Busch Pole Award for Saturday’s Bass Pro Shops Night Race (7:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN/NBC Sports App, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio), the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs’ Round of 16 elimination race at Bristol Motor Speedway. RELATED: Complete schedule for Bristol | Betting odds Truex will start his No. 19 […]
The winner of this year’s high-stakes Dodgers-Giants pennant race will enter next month’s MLB playoffs as the National League’s top seed. The loser’s consolation prize might be an unwanted place in the record books.
News about injuries at practice usually involves players, but that wasn’t the case at Cowboys practice on Wednesday. According to multiple reports, Cowboys assistant defensive line coach Leon Lett was carted off the field during the session. Lett suffered an apparent right leg injury and the severity of it is unknown at this point. Lett [more]
ESPN2's "Manning Cast" gave fans some interesting insight and one half-baked idea from Russell Wilson on how to fix NFL overtime.
With his first game behind him, the reviews of Trevor Lawrence's performance against the Texans has brought in a few different takes.
Brian Bosworth said one of the risks is in the potential that mammoth, six-figure endorsement deals can cause dissension inside of locker rooms.
Andy Behrens and Scott Pianowski get together on Monday following the first NFL Sunday of the season to go over predictions they got right, predictions they got wrong, and a litany of waiver wire pickups and drops to help your fantasy football team in week 2 and beyond.
Want to see how your fantasy quarterbacks stack up at the position? Check out our Week 2 rankings.
What coach would scare you the most as a Notre Dame fan if USC were to hire them?
The USC opening will be the thread that links together the biggest coaches and best teams in the chase for the College Football Playoff.