Family profile: Love of NASCAR begins at young age for Becerras
NASCAR celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month by hearing from the Becerras as they showcase their love for racing as a family.
NASCAR celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month by hearing from the Becerras as they showcase their love for racing as a family.
Denny Hamlin’s trip through the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs this season has been remarkably free of intensity. The veteran driver of the No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota has spent the majority of his time already locked into the ensuing round, cashing in on automatic berths in each round-opening race thus far. The formula worked […]
NASCAR.com's Alex Weaver and Jonathan Merryman get you geared up for a Texas-sized showdown to open the Round of 8 in the NASCAR Playoffs.
Kyle Larson earned the Busch Pole Award for Sunday’s Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 at the Texas Motor Speedway (2 p.m. ET on NBC/NBC Sports App, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio), the first race of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Round of 8. RELATED: Texas weekend schedule | Cup Series standings Larson, winner of last Sunday’s race at […]
“There’s a lot of conservative money that’s going to be raised that we haven’t seen in prior city of Boise elections.”
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Kyle Busch Motorsports announced Thursday that John Hunter Nemechek will return to drive the No. 4 Toyota Tundra in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series full time in 2022. The organization also announced Eric Phillips, the winningest crew chief in Truck Series history, will once again call the shots atop the pit […]
Corey LaJoie details his wreck with the 2022 NASCAR Next Gen car at the Charlotte Roval test.
John Petty Jr. has been signed by the New Orleans Pelicans, joining Kira Lewis Jr. and Herbert Jones!
NASCAR confirmed it had a call with members of both race teams after Kevin Harvick and Chase Elliott’s latest run-in during Sunday’s Bank of America Roval 400 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway road course. Harvick’s No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford sent Elliott’s No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet into a slide on Lap 55 of the […]
Several have asked about the status of Jon Gruden’s much-hyped 10-year, $100 million contract, given his resignation after five games of his fourth season. Here’s a look at some of the issues relevant to whether and to what extent he gets paid. First, the resignation generally waives all rights to ongoing compensation. This assumes, however, [more]
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said it was an organizational decision to start Corey Knebel in Game 5, instead of Julio Urias against the Giants.
Tony Stewart’s fiancée will be one of the drivers for his new team.
Chargers HC Brandon Staley is a leader of the people.
Hamilton was angry with his team for pulling him in for a pit stop as he lost two places in the race
In his dealings with those in his immediate orbit, the former Raiders head coach long ago showed us where he thinks a Black man’s place in football should be Jon Gruden resigned from the Raiders on Monday. Photograph: John Hefti/AP Now that Jon Gruden has been forced out in Las Vegas – and this, after an eight years-long email trail of his racist, homophobic and misogynistic exchanges were unearthed as part of an investigation into the Washington Football Team’s fratty workplace culture – it’s w
Verstappen regained top spot in the championship standings but didn’t win the Turkish Grand Prix
A simple announcement from the Los Angeles Dodgers got a winner-take-all game trending early on Thursday, but it didn't catch the Giants by surprise.
It's possible that all six drivers from the DSR's dominate 2020 campaign will be off the roster before the start of 2022.
The Dodgers have decided to rely on analytics instead of tradition by not starting 20-game winner Julio Urias in favor of a reliever as an opener.
Fury bounced back from two knockdowns in the fourth round of the bout to beat Wilder
Wilder was dropped three times on his way to another loss against Fury