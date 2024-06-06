Family pride fuels Warrington winger Ashton

Matty Ashton's stock has risen since his journey from amateur rugby with Rochdale Mayfield [SWPIX.COM]

Gareth Ashton has watched his son Matty play at muddy amateur grounds, his beloved Swinton and even in Super League, but nothing will quite top Wembley.

England and Warrington winger Matty Ashton is a key part of the Wolves side that will grace the national stadium in Saturday's Challenge Cup final against Wigan Warriors.

It is a proud moment for the flier, who has made spectacular finishes his trademark, but also the family who have followed him on his journey.

Left by the scholarships, Matty went on the long road to success. Combining rugby with studies at Hopwood Hall College, he played amateur for Rochdale Mayfield before earning a shot at Swinton and then forging a place in the top tier with the Wire.

"Dad's been to Wembley before, took me a few times for Challenge Cup finals, but I bet he thought he'd never get to watch his son play there," Matty told BBC Sport.

"He's absolutely buzzing and it's all he's been talking about, gathering the family and trying to get hold of all the tickets so it will be a special day for him and all the family and I'm excited to put on a show in front of them."

Swinton are one of rugby league's unfortunates as far as Wembley is concerned. They won the cup in 1928 - the year before the move to the old twin towers - and then missed out in 1932 after the Rugby Football League forgot to book the venue.

Chances to end that barren streak have been few and far between but luckily for dad Gareth, his son's emergence has helped soften the blow.

"He's an adopted Warrington fan now I think," Matty said. "He's never had a Super League team so if you asked I reckon he'd say he was a Warrington fan in that way.

"He's always looking at the fans forums and that - he's mad for it. He's ready to get behind the team that's for sure."

'It gives me goosebumps'

The Ashtons have made those pilgrimages as a family before, with Matty and brothers John and Peter accompanying dad Gareth for rugby league's annual carnival in the capital.

He fondly recalls buying his half-and-half scarves - "they're all in a drawer with the old shirts," he said - and soaking up the occasion from the upper-tier with a view that sparked the dream of being involved one day.

That dream will be realised on Saturday, as he takes to the field against world champions Wigan.

While the Wire last won a trophy in 2019 when they stunned St Helens, Wigan have been vacuuming up all the silverware in recent seasons.

"It gives me goosebumps to think of my family enjoying the occasion and the day," Matty said.

"I've got one thing on my mind and that's to win, which would make it even better for them and myself.

"Wigan have been at the top for a number of years and they're the best of the best in this country. You want to play the best, you need to beat the best to win these trophies.

"We're raring to go, we know how good they can be and know their qualities but we'll focusing on us and we'll just see what happens."

'Free bar tab for life'

The emergence of Ashton at elite level is a testament to his character, hard work, will, and, of course, talent.

He is the perfect example of clubs looking below the Super League to acquire talent that slipped through the cracks.

Since breaking through at Swinton, he has scored 92 tries in 112 games, has notched scores at Test level for England and is now on the cusp of silverware.

For all his achievements, Ashton remains humble and retains strong ties with his background.

The 26-year-old helps out at his old college and, when possible, pops in at Rochdale Mayfield, where his achievements are celebrated with some of his landmark shirts adorning the walls.

"I think it will be a free bar tab for life," Ashton said of potentially heading back to the club as a Challenge Cup winner.

"I love going back there, it's a place I owe a lot to. Hopefully I can get the win and take the trophy back to them."

Matty Ashton, the spectacular flier but with feet firmly on the ground, is ready for his chance to shine.