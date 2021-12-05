Family of Oxford HS shooting victim Tate Myre honorary captains at Big Ten title game

The family of late Oxford HS football player Tate Myre was at the Big Ten Championship Game in Indianapolis on Saturday.

They, along with coach Zach Line, a former NFL football, were the honorary captains for the coin toss between Iowa and Michigan.

Tate Myre's family and coaches are honorary captains for tonight's coin toss at the Big Ten Championship Game pic.twitter.com/KGNJ9mHbiN — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 5, 2021

Tate Myre was one of the students who lost their lives in the senseless shooting Tuesday at the Michigan high school.

Star Michigan defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson had “Play for Tate” written on the tape on his forearm in tribute.

A petition to rename the Oxford HS football stadium in Tate Myre’e name and memory is approaching 245,00 signatures. If you would like to add your name, click here.

FOX Sports went all out for the team introductions.