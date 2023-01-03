Family of Damar Hamlin thanks first responders, asks fans to keep him in their prayers

Damar Hamlin's family released a statement on Tuesday morning, expressing gratitude and asking that fans keep Hamlin in their prayers.

The second-year Buffalo Bills safety suffered cardiac arrest on the field after making a tackle during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. He had his heartbeat restored on the field and then was taken to a local hospital. The Bills said early Tuesday morning that he was in critical condition.

The Hamlin family's statement came through Damar's marketing representative Jordon Rooney.

Announcement directly from Damar’s family: pic.twitter.com/MdzgxUmVfg — Jordon Rooney (@jordonr) January 3, 2023

The sporting world had an outpouring of support for Hamlin after he collapsed on the field, and the family said it was "deeply moved" by gestures including the donations to a GoFundMe for Hamlin's annual toy drive. There were nearly $4 million in donations at the time of the Hamlin family's statement.

The Hamlin family also went out of its way to thank Bengals coach Zac Taylor and that organization for their support.

Bengals owner Mike Brown released a statement about Hamlin, praising the first responders for their actions as well as the players and fans for showing respect, love, and compassion.

A statement from Bengals owner, Mike Brown. pic.twitter.com/FfUCrgSnWQ — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) January 3, 2023

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has known Hamlin, a Pittsburgh native, for over a decade, and spoke about the "respect and love" he has for Hamlin on Tuesday.

Mike Tomlin on Damar Hamlin: "It's a really personal thing for me, being a Pittsburgher... I've known him since he was 12. I've got a lot of respect and love for him as a human being. ..."



"It's an honor to get to know young people like that." — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) January 3, 2023

Full video of Mike Tomlin on Damar Hamlin.



Tomlin doesn’t often show emotion to the media and he holds back here, but it’s clear this is personal.



After two questions about Hamlin, Tomlin asks if anyone has questions about this week’s game. pic.twitter.com/e27a2JfUJn — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) January 3, 2023