Police release autopsy results for missing Pleasanton runner

Associated Press

Conservative talk radio host Larry Elder has fortified his ascendant status among Republicans who want to replace Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom in a September recall election, raising $4.5 million for his campaign in just 19 days and rapidly eclipsing prominent rivals, government records showed Friday. Elder’s surge of donations, which he collected from his entry into the race on July 12 through July 31, moved his fundraising totals beyond other high-profile Republicans, including Kevin Faulconer, the former San Diego mayor who has been raising money for months for 2021 and 2022 campaigns. Meanwhile, Elder has risen to the front of polls for GOP candidates in the Sept. 14 election, which also show an increasingly close race for Newsom, despite California's heavy Democratic tilt.