Family members of former Oregon baseball player J.J. Altobelli among victims of helicopter crash

In a tragic helicopter crash that resulted in nine dead, amongst Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were John, Keri and Alyssa Altobelli, the parents and sister of former Oregon baseball great J.J. Altobelli (2010-2012).

Our hearts are with former Duck great J.J Altobelli after today's tragedy in Calabasas. Deep roots with Oregon baseball amongst many others. Our deepest condolences to J.J., his family, the Bryant family, and all that were lost...we love you all. — Oregon Duck Baseball (@OregonBaseball) January 27, 2020

John was the current head baseball coach at Orange Coast County and the former coach of the Brewster Whitecaps, where J.J. played in the summer of 2011.

"John meant so much to not only Orange Coast College, but to baseball," says Coast Athletic Director Jason Kehler. "He truly personified what it means to be a baseball coach. The passion that he put into the game, but more importantly his athletes, was second to none - he treated them like family. Our deepest condolences go out to the Altobelli family during this time of tragedy."

We are heartbroken to hear of the passing of John Altobelli, the Head Coach for Orange Coast College, as well as his wife Keri and daughter Alyssa. They were all on Kobe Bryant's helicopter that crashed this morning. Our thoughts and prayers are with you @occ_baseball 🧡 pic.twitter.com/BceJ1pfFJ0 — College Baseball Hub (@cbaseballhub) January 26, 2020

According to the Orange Coast College website: Altobelli led the Pirates to numerous conference and state championship titles, notching more than 700 wins during his career and four state championships. In 2019, he was honored by the American Baseball Coaches Association as an ABCA/Diamond National Coach of the Year, a testament to his incredible work ethic and passion for the game.

Alyssa was basketball teammates with Gianna on Kobe's team.

RIP Alyssa Altobelli #5 along with her parents Keri and John. pic.twitter.com/2onQu3IgYU — DMarcus Hammond (@dontihammond) January 27, 2020

J.J. is a current scout for the Boston Red Sox.

Our hearts are with you, Altobelli family!

