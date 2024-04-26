Family member of Aaron Boone goes deep for A’s as Yankees settle for series split

NEW YORK — Nick Allen doesn’t share Aaron Boone’s last name, but the Athletics shortstop is part of the manager’s family.

Allen is married to Boone’s niece Savannah, the daughter of former All-Star Bret Boone. Allen doesn’t have the accolades of the Boone brothers, their father, Bob, or grandfather, Ray, but he’s been embraced by the baseball-centric family and has spent time at the Yankees skipper’s Greenwich, Conn., home.

With Oakland in town this week, Boone played host to Allen once again, this time at Yankee Stadium. Allen was not a polite guest on Thursday, however, as the 25-year-old hit a solo home run in the third inning of a 3-1 A’s win that split a four-game series.

The light-hitting Allen was not the only familiar face to homer off Nestor Cortes, as Tyler Nevin added a two-run homer a few batters later. Nevin is the son of Phil, the Yankees’ former third base coach and a close friend of Boone’s.

Despite getting knocked around in the third inning, Cortes lasted seven innings. He totaled five hits, three earned runs, zero walks, four strikeouts and 94 pitches. He now has a 3.50 ERA after six starts.

Meanwhile, the Yankees’ offense took a step back after scoring seven runs in a homer-happy Wednesday win.

Even though Alex Wood entered the game with a 7.89 ERA, a second-inning solo shot from Jose Trevino was the only run the Yankees could muster against the lefty, who picked Gleyber Torres off right before the homer.

The Yankees began the game with a single from Anthony Volpe, a double from Juan Soto and a walk from Aaron Judge, but the Bombers failed to score in the opening frame. The same happened at the end of the game against the fire-balling Mason Miller, who recorded a four-out save.

With the loss, the Yankees fell to 17-9 on the season. They’ll now try to get their offense going on the road, as they begin a three-game series in Milwaukee on Friday before starting a four-game set in Baltimore on Monday.

Luis Gil, Carlos Rodón and Marcus Stroman are expected to start against the Brewers. Colin Rea, Joe Ross and Tobias Myers will start for Milwaukee.