Family Matters: Darius Yohe’s Path to the Pros

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) – To understand just how far Darius Yohe has come in his basketball journey, you’d have to start over a decade ago when Yohe formed a relationship that would place him on a path to reach his full potential.

“The first time I ever saw Coach Belt I was in third grade at Northern Michigan’s Little Kids Camp,” said Yohe. “That’s the first time I remember seeing him, but the first time I ever talked to him was when I was in fifth grade.”

At the time, Charles Belt was an assistant coach for the Northern Michigan Men’s Basketball team under former head coach Bill Sall.

While basketball would become common ground between the two, their first conversation took place outside of a traditional basketball setting.

“Our first year, Billy Hill was an assistant at Northern and he was Dre’s (Yohe) Big Brother in the Big Brother Little Brother Program, Dre being Darius’s older brother,” said Belt. “If anyone knows Darius, he’s just a butterfly, you know, he’s always around. So, there were moments when Billy would ask me to come with, you know, Dre’s younger brother, Darius, comes along. He’s like out of fairness of time and commitment, ‘I think you two would really connect and would you be willing to spend time with him?'”.

Belt agreed to meet Darius and they instantly connected, just as expected. Little did either of the two know at the time, this would mark the beginning of a lifetime bond.

“I watched him grow up,” said Belt. “You’re with him a ton. He’s a basketball junkie. He would be over in the practice facility anytime he could find a way to get a door opened and get in there. Every single basketball camp that we did, he was at camp.”

As their relationship grew stronger, Belt began to realize Yohe’s passion for basketball ran deep. Yohe even offered advice from time to time for the up-and-coming coach.

“He wanted to know everything,” said Belt. “Who were we recruiting? How good is this guy going to be? I’ve looked up this guy, I’ve looked up that guy. He knew more stats about players incoming than the coaching staff sometimes, right? To watch him mature from being just this little happy kid that was around basketball and that I was around for a ton of time, to really trying to become a basketball prospect.”

As the years progressed, Yohe would blossom into a star high school player for the Ishpeming Hematites.

Yohe showed gradual progression as a player throughout his career, flashing potential with a natural ability as a rim protector and athleticism rarely seen in the area.

Despite his abilities on the court, as graduation neared, Yohe began to slowly accept the reality of his basketball career ending before it even began.

“Back then, I had no looks coming out,” said Yohe. “As soon as my high school career was done, I was just gearing up and getting ready for what school I was going to go to. Originally, I was going to go to Michigan State to attend and become a nurse. Then Coach Belt came to my doorstep in April and gave me the opportunity. That’s when thing started to change.”

During Yohe’s recruiting process, questions would arise about the competition level Yohe faced at Ishpeming and his ability to further develop an offensive game. But Belt believed Yohe possessed the traits needed to translate to the collegiate level.

“That biggest thing for me, I was able to see the three things that I valued the most,” said Belt. “High intelligence in terms of his basketball IQ, extremely basketball tough, and then he’s always been a phenomenal athlete.”

Standing, at the time, at 6’9″, Belt believed Yohe had the frame to be an instant contributor on the defensive end, with room to grow scoring the basketball.

“I’ve always been a defensive coach,” said Belt. “So for me, I value that ahead of a guy that’s maybe a better ‘scorer’ but doesn’t bring those three intangibles.”

With Belt’s backing, Sall and the Wildcats’ interest began to pique.

“Assistants only do so much from a recruiting standpoint,” said Belt. “Me and Coach Sall had a phenomenal relationship as it went to, not just how we worked, but how we recruited. We were very, very like-minded in the type of players that we liked. Darius was one of the one’s that we were actually split on. Split from the standpoint of, not whether or not he could play college basketball, but split on what is his scholarship value as a college basketball player as an incoming freshman?”

But just as things started to progress between the Wildcats and Yohe, a new opportunity would come calling.

Belt, whose name began to heat up for a head coaching position, would accept a new gig as the Head Coach for the William Woods University Owls, an NAIA program located in Fulton, Missouri.

After assessing the roster he would soon inherit, Belt realized a need for depth in their frontcourt. Belt knew exactly who he wanted to fill that role.

“When I came back to Marquette after I accepted the job and did the press stuff that you do during the initial, I’m sitting in Coach Sall’s office and we’re talking,” said Bell. “It’s all great vibes, right? He’s excited and I’m like, ‘oh, I have to go, I have a home visit.’ He’s like, ‘home visit!? Who up here are you recruiting up here for a home visit?’ I’m like, ‘oh, yeah I got to go over to Darius’s house. Me, his mom, and his grandparents are going to have a sit down.’ He goes, ‘Oh, you sly devil, you! You’re going to take Yohe.’.”

What Sall didn’t know is Belt had already decided he was going to offer Darius a scholarship. It would be the first scholarship offer Belt would give as a head coach.

“I knew for me, my style, and our connection as well, that I was always going to be able to get the absolute most out of what Darius Yohe could be,” said Belt. “The only question mark I had, if we are being honest, was if he would be comfortable being away from home. He’s a very home-bodied person.”

“At first I had to ask him how far it was,” said Yohe. “When he said it was 12 hours I was like, ‘Woah, I’m going across multiple states. I’m going to be 12 hours from home. If I have some issues then I’m basically on my own.’ I had to talk to my mom, I had to talk to my brother and they said ‘If this is the decision you want to make, we’re going to support you 100%.’ As soon as they gave me the okay, I was completely fine. The U.P. always has a place in my heart but sometime you’ve got to move on from it.”

With his family’s backing, Yohe decided to take the leap and attack the unknown with the courage he carries with him every time he steps on the basketball court. He and Belt hit the road, turning the page for a new chapter of their basketball story.

With the arrival of Belt as the new head coach for the William Woods Men’s Basketball program, a new positive energy could be felt throughout the University’s campus.

While Belt was busy game planning for the upcoming season, Yohe was navigating through his new lifestyle of being a college freshman and adapting to the play on the court.

“He had maybe a month or two in the beginning like every freshman,” said Belt. “But once it clicked, I mean, wow! It clicked fast and I look like I’m a better coach than I probably am because everybody comes back to you and is like, ‘how did you know? Everybody missed on him.’ I’m like, ‘beauty is in the eye of the beholder.’ It’s not everybody missed on someone, someone doesn’t always fit every particular coach and I knew Darius fit me.”

While Darius was beginning to show that potential that Belt firmly believed in, it wasn’t always a smooth ride.

“It was our first game,” said Belt. “Darius fouls out in about 58 seconds of game time. It might be the fastest foul out in NAIA history. I mean, it’s crazy. It is the wildest film you could ever watch.”

“All I heard from the sidelines was Belt saying, ‘let him foul out,'” said Yohe. “That’s all I really remember. He didn’t tell me that when you’re in the restricted area, you have to jump. I did not know that. I got dinged for it twice and I was looking at Belt and I was like, ‘well, what am I doing?’ So much was going through my head. I was like, ‘don’t mess this up, don’t mess this up.'”

As the season progressed Yohe would find his footing. He continued to earn more minutes, thanks to the helping hand of senior CodI Whitlock, who took Darius under his wing.

Darius Yohe is re-writing the record books at William Woods

“CodI is just a blue-collared guy,” said Yohe. “He’s kind of more of the type of person I would meet up in the Upper Peninsula. Well, it turns out that his dad is actually from Gwinn. So, I thought that was amazing. We got to talk because he’s actually been up here in the U.P. I don’t know how many times we went to the gym at like 8AM, 8PM, it didn’t matter what time it was. We worked out with each other almost on an every day basis, even on the weekends. Cody has a special place in my heart because he’s one of the pillars that made me into who I am today.”

“By the time we got to the seventh game, Cody comes to me, and this is veteran leadership, he’s like, “I think Darius should start,'” said Belt. “Which is crazy, right? That’s when you know you have a good culture. To have that in year one, I was like, ‘okay, wow, we’re going to be fine here.'”

Darius took advantage of his increasing minutes finishing his freshman season being named the American Midwest Conference Defensive Player of the Year. It would be the first of four straight defensive honors he would earn during his time as an Owl.

“Once you start having success, you start asking yourself, ‘what could I become?,'” said Belt. “Once we started having those conversations and those things started to become more of a reality, the accolades start to come. You go from Defensive Player of the Year and All-Freshman team, to Defensive Player of the Year and Third-Team All-Conference, to Defensive Player of the year to Second Team, to Defensive Player of the year and All-Conference First team. Now, it’s like I could possibly do this.”

Ishpeming’s Darius Yohe named AMC Defensive Player of the Year

After four years at William Woods, Darius would go on to graduate with his Bachelor’s in Communications. At the same time, Belt would continue to climb the coaching ladder, accepting a heading coaching job at Oklahoma- Panhandle State.

This time, Belt and Yohe would go their separate ways. Yohe would transfer to Emporia State to play under head coach Craig Doty and begin his Masters program in Business Administration.

On the court, the most memorable moment happened when Yohe and Belt went head to head as OPSU and Emporia State faced each other last November.

“One of his freshman blocked my shot and all I could hear Coach Belt saying was, ‘welcome to OPSU!,” said Yohe. “Then, I just started laughing.”

Yohe ended his final college season finishing third in all of Division 2 in total blocks and blocks per game (via NCAA.com). But Yohe says his accomplishments academically are what he’s most proud of.

“I just felt like this has to be like a go,” said Yohe. “Like, I have to go do this for my family. I want to make them proud and now I’m on the verge of getting my Masters degree. I only have like three more classes and then I’m going to be a first-gen Masters student. I hope to not have to use that degree until like a decade down the line or maybe fifteen years.”

With his college career officially in the books, Yohe has now turned his attention to professional basketball. He’s currently back in the U.P. training with his older brother Dre at Ishpeming High School as he awaits his next opportunity.

While speaking with Local 3, Yohe ended our conversation with breaking news after confirming with his agent James Blackburn.

“I’m going to be playing overseas in Germany in Bamberg,” said Daruis. “I signed the contract about 35 minutes ago. I had it mentioned to me last week. He told me where it was and I did my research and found out where the city was. I talked to my fiancé about it and she said that she liked it. She’s coming with me and I decided I might as well shoot for it.”

From a young, wide-eyed high school graduate, nervous to leave his home in Ishpeming, to transforming into a 6’11” accomplished college player about to wrap up his Masters degree and prepare for his next adventure in Europe, Darius’ story is a great example of what can be accomplished when you face fear head on and take the leap.

You can expect Coach Belt to be near, providing his continued support, just as he has since first meeting Darius many years ago.

“He’s one of the only people outside of my grandfather that I’ve considered as a father figure,” said Yohe. “He’s been there since I was ten. From age ten to 24, he’s been there every step of the way. He taught me how to do my taxes, he taught me everything. He’s an inspiration because of everything that’s he’s done and even from an individual standpoint. Looking at him from freshman year and looking at him now, he’s changed a lot. It’s inspired me to become a better basketball player and better person on and off the court.”

“I’m really proud of who he’s become,” said Belt. “The growth that he is as a young man and, ultimately the fighter that he was to beat out the odds and statistics that single parent kids go through. Me being one myself, we’ve connected with more than just basketball, but in life, and I couldn’t be more proud of my son. I’m very happy with who he’s become.”

