Family of ice hockey player star killed in freak accident reveal they watched him die on livestream

The family of an ice hockey player who died after his neck was cut during a freak accident have revealed how they were watching the game online in America and witnessed the dramatic efforts to save his life.

Nottingham Panthers player Adam Johnson was killed on Saturday (28 October) when his throat was cut by Sheffield Steelers opponent Matt Petgrave’s skate blade, causing a catastrophic bleed.

The incident occurred after the two players collided, with the 29-year-old briefly standing up before collapsing on the ice at Sheffield’s Utilita Arena.

Ambulance staff and a critical paramedic team performed CPR on the ice and he was rushed to hospital, but he could not be saved.

His aunt Kari Johnson has now revealed that she and his father had been watching the match online at their home in Minnesota when the tragedy occurred.

“We saw it happen. It was horrific. It was, it was... I cannot even describe it because nobody should have to live through what we saw,” she told ABC’s KSTP-TV.

“The skate cut right through Adam’s windpipe, and it cut his carotid artery. And, at one point, they had lost him in the ambulance and they brought him back. And, um, he didn’t make it through surgery once they got him to the hospital.

“They just couldn’t get the bleeding to stop. He lost way too much blood. It was tough to see and it was tough knowing it was your boy and you know it’s bad. You know, my nephew, not my son, but my boy. He’s my boy. Just seeing it was traumatic.”

Adam Johnson played for the Pittsburgh Penguins in the US before moving to England (Getty Images)

She added that the talented hockey player had recently bought an engagement ring to propose to his partner Ryan Wolfe, who had recently moved over to the UK to join him.

“We were all really excited because we were really looking forward to their future. And he didn’t get a chance to ask her and then this happened,” she said.

In a tribute on Instagram, Ms Wolfe posted a picture of him and wrote: “My sweet, sweet angel. I’ll miss you forever and love you always.”

Mr Johnson joined the Nottingham Panthers earlier this season, after a successful stint playing for the Swedish side Malmo Redhawks and German team Augsburger Panther.

After playing ice hockey in high school and college, he went on to join the National Hockey League side the Pittsburgh Penguins on a two-year contract.

Tributes being laid outside the Sheffield arena where Johnson was killed (SWNS)

In a statement, his current team said: “The Nottingham Panthers are truly devastated to announce that Adam Johnson has tragically passed away following a freak accident at the game in Sheffield last night.

“The Panthers would like to send our thoughts and condolences to Adam’s family, his partner, and all his friends at this extremely difficult time.

“Everyone at the club including players, staff, management and ownership are heartbroken at the news of Adam’s passing.”

They described him as an “outstanding ice hockey player” and an “incredible person”, while sending their condolences to his family and friends.

A GoFundMe fundraising campaign has already raised more than £12,000 to raise funds for Johnson’s bereaved family.

Tributes have been paid outside the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham following the death of the Panthers player (Jacob King/PA) (PA Wire)

South Yorkshire Police confirmed they were investigating the accident, saying: “Our officers remain at the scene carrying out inquiries and our investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident remains ongoing.

“We would encourage the public to avoid speculation regarding the incident while we continue our inquiries.”

The English Ice Hockey Association (EIHA) says it will be mandatory to wear a neck guard during “all on-ice activities” from the start of 2024.

The EIHA says it will also conduct a thorough review of safety equipment in the next 12 months, including the use of helmets, mouthguards/gumshields and facial protection, and the application of IIHF (International Ice Hockey Federation) rules.