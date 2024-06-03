Family, friends and golfers honor Raleigh’s Grayson Murray at UNC Health Championship

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Family, friends and golfers all gathered at the first hole on the UNC Health Championship course Sunday afternoon to remember golfer and Raleigh native Grayson Murray.

Murray, 30, took his own life on May 25, just one day after withdrawing from the Charles Schwab Cup Challenge at Colonial.

Everyone who knew Murray said they are still grieving, but it means a lot to honor him at the Raleigh Country Club, where he got his start.

“He meant so much to the members here. He loved this place,” Murray family friend Jeff Maness said.

Parents of PGA Tour golfer Grayson Murray release statement: ‘He rests peacefully now’

The UNC Health Championship held an honorary tee time for Murray and a moment of silence in Murray’s honor.

“Our hearts are broken, and we all grieve deeply for our beloved Grayson,” Maness said.

Maness recalled the two-time PGA Tour winner honing his game at the Raleigh Country Club.

“He hit a million golf balls on that practice tee,” Maness said.

He added it means everything to honor Murray in the place he called home.

“He recently was looking for a house here again and he was ready to call Raleigh home and settle down,” Maness said.

The owner of the country club, John McConnell also spoke at the ceremony.

McConnell also started the McConnell Golf Scholarship, and Murray was one of the first recipients. He presented Murray’s family with a plaque that will go up on the club’s wall of champions.

“I think all of you that have met Grayson know that he truly is a champion and deserves to be on the wall,” McConnell said.

Maness said Murray was open about his struggles with mental health and alcohol in his life, and the family hopes from out of this tragedy they can help someone else.

“Sometimes it prevails in the short term,” Maness said. “But our goal really from the vision of Eric and Terry, is to harness all this energy, begin to raise money and try to make a difference, to save, you know, at least one person’s life and maybe hundreds or thousands of people’s lives.”

Murray’s family is asking for charitable donations to be made in their son’s memory. They are working on launching the Grayson Murray Foundation, and those donations will be used to increase mental health services and raise awareness about addiction.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.