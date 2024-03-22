Family-first attitude helps Drake back to the NCAA Tournament, Bulldogs fall short

OMAHA, Neb. — “Family” isn’t just a word to the Drake basketball team.

Darian DeVries spent the last six seasons ensuring that the players on his roster felt like they were part of a family, rather than just names on the back of a jersey.

And it’s the little things – like hugs between all the assistant coaches and starters before every game – that reinforce that part of DeVries’ culture.

“What’s great about it is that you get to say something to each of the guys individually,” assistant coach Marty Richter said after Thursday’s NCAA Tournament loss to Washington State. “It’s a moment you get with the starters that’s neat.”

Drake Bulldogs head coach Darian DeVries talks to an official in a first-round NCAA Tournament game between Drake and Washington State, Thursday, March 21, 2024 at CHI Health Center Arena in Omaha.

When a team feels like a family, it’s easier for players to buy in.

But it also makes tough losses – like a 66-61 defeat at the hands of Washington State in the first round of March Madness – even harder to stomach.

Conor Enright choked down tears in the locker room. Atin Wright lamented about not doing enough in Darnell Brodie and Kyron Gibson’s last game. Tucker DeVries described feeling “helpless” after the loss.

If there is a bright spot from the first-round loss, it’s this: The Bulldogs made it back to the NCAA Tournament with 10 newcomers on the roster. That shows a lot about this team’s connection, on and off the court.

Drake Bulldogs head coach Darian DeVries talks with Drake Bulldogs guard Kevin Overton (1) during a timeout in a first-round NCAA Tournament game between Drake and Washington State, Thursday, March 21, 2024 at CHI Health Center Arena in Omaha.

“This group of guys bought in, one through 17,” Kevin Overton said. “I feel like we did what we could. I feel like the way we lost were the things that we talked about all season. Free throws didn’t fall, which was unfortunate for us today.

“But this is a group of guys that came together and mesh together. Played hard, did everything they could, and always showed improvement in our group.”

Darnell Brodie goes out with a bang in the final game of his college career

Drake basketball’s big man scored two points and pulled down three rebounds in the entire first half of Thursday’s game.

But a fire was lit in the locker room, and Brodie refused to give up his last game without a fight.

He scored nine points and collected four rebounds in the six-and-a-half minutes of the second half. He finished with 13 points, nine rebounds, three blocks, two assists and a steal.

And then it all came crashing down.

With 2:26 left on the clock, Brodie fouled out of the game. That left Drake without its main muscle and height in the most critical part of the matchup. It’s a “what if” that will stick with the team.

“That was tough for us,” Darian DeVries said. “With their size and physicality, having Brodie out there is certainly helpful, so I thought down the stretch we could have really used him. Especially on the defense end.”

Brodie’s foul troubles don’t take away from what he’s done for Darian DeVries’ program.

The Drake graduate student was a key part of Drake’s three trips to the NCAA Tournament in the last four years.

“It’s been special to play with Brodie,” Tucker DeVries said. “He’s meant a lot to this program. He’s put so much into what this program is about, and the fans love him. We love him and the work he has put in to put himself in this position.”

Drake struggled to get more than two field goals in the final seven and a half minutes

Drake led by eight points with less than eight minutes left.

The Cougars shifted to a zone defense and took Drake out of its rhythm. The Bulldogs couldn’t get a few good looks to fall, and Washington State’s free throws iced it in the final minutes.

While the Cougars made most of their attempts from the charity stripe – going 17-of-22 – Drake stumbled. The Bulldogs shot 42.9% overall – or 6-of-14 – on free throws.

Washington State Cougars center Rueben Chinyelu (20) defends Drake Bulldogs guard Atin Wright (10) in a first-round NCAA Tournament game between Drake and Washington State, Thursday, March 21, 2024 at CHI Health Center Arena in Omaha.

Atin Wright piled on 20 total points in the loss. Tucker DeVries was next with 14 but success was harder to find in the second half. He went from nine points in the first to five in the second, and he finished 6-of-18 from the floor.

It looked like Drake was in control, and then things stopped going the Bulldogs’ way. It was a bit reminiscent of last season’s loss to Miami in the first round of March Madness.

“I think the first thing as a coach is you blame yourself,” Darian DeVries said. “You go back and think about everything you could have done differently.

“There’s certainly plenty of possessions there where I would have liked if maybe we had done something else. So, I thought, again, I go back to our guys, played their hearts out and put themselves in a position to win. We came up a little short.”

Alyssa Hertel is the college sports recruiting reporter for the Des Moines Register. Contact Alyssa at ahertel@dmreg.com or on Twitter @AlyssaHertel.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Breaking down Drake basketball's March Madness loss to Washington State