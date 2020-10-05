Family feud boils over as two NFL players fight on field after game

A family feud boiled over as NFL players Golden Tate and Jalen Ramsey fought after a game on Sunday. (Getty)

A family feud turned ugly and boiled over as two NFL players brawled on the field after a game.

The personal drama flared up between defensive star Jalen Ramsey of the Los Angeles Rams and receiver Golden Tate of the New York Giants.

Ramsey was in a longtime relationship with Tate’s sister, with whom he already had one child, and reportedly left her for a Las Vegas dancer while she was pregnant with their second.

Tate had previously spoken of the “disrespect” Ramsey had shown his family and hinted at retribution.

“He know he gonna have to see me.” Tweeted Tate last year.

It was the first time the men had met on the field since Ramsey walked out on his family.

Things between the pair began to get heated during Sunday’s contest with Ramsey delivering a big hit on Tate.

And shortly after the final whistle of the game a huge scuffle developed between the teams, with Ramsey and Tate apparently in the middle of it throwing punches.

“To be honest with you, I don’t know what happened,” said Giants player Nick Gates.

“Just protecting my teammates.”

Even after the brawl things did not calm down totally with Ramsey reportedly waiting for Tate outside the Giants changing room, although no more issues developed.

The NFL will now look at the incident and decide if either player will face fines or suspensions.

“I have to see and find out all the details right there,” Giants coach Joe Judge said.

“I don’t have anything there yet. Obviously we want to do our fighting between the whistles for 60 minutes.

“I don’t know all the details, so I’m going to reserve comment on that until I find out everything.”