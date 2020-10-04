Family feud between Jalen Ramsey, Golden Tate plays out in on-field violence

For Golden Tate and Jalen Ramsey, it’s personal.

The two have off-field beef after Ramsey reportedly left Tate’s sister last year while she was pregnant with their second child together.

That personal drama played out on the field Sunday during and after the Los Angeles Rams’ 17-9 victory over the New York Giants. Things started to get chippy in the fourth quarter on a critical third-down play.

Ramsey delivers brutal blow on Tate

With 10:33 remaining, the Giants faced a 10-9 deficit on third-and-3. Quarterback Daniel Jones looked to Tate in the flat on a play-action pass. Tate caught the ball short of the line of scrimmage where he was met by Ramsey.

The Rams Pro Bowl cornerback known more for his elite coverage skills delivered a hit on Tate that would have made the late, great Sean Taylor proud, driving the Giants receiver into the ground four yards short of the line of gain. It was a violent, legal hit.

Drama carries over postgame

The Rams would go on to add another touchdown to secure the win. Shortly after the final whistle, this happened.

This is how Giants-Rams ended 😲



pic.twitter.com/BMYMa1Xn73 — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) October 4, 2020

It’s hard from that angle to tell what’s going on. But according to reporters on the scene, Tate and Ramsey were in the middle of the scuffle.

Here’s another angle from the press box provided by Spectrum L.A.’s Nikki Kay.

There’s a fight on the field after the game clock hits zero, press box consensus says it was Jalen Ramsey and Golden Tate involved pic.twitter.com/m6WhFUMhwf — Nikki Kay (@NikkiKaySN1) October 4, 2020

Sunday’s game was the first time the two players have met on a football field since the breakup between Ramsey and Tate’s sister Breanna. At the time of the split, Tate alluded to consequences on social media.

He know he gonna have to see me. — Golden Tate (@ShowtimeTate) October 24, 2019

He also confirmed to the New York Post what the drama was about.

“I’m not happy at all with the disrespect that he’s shown towards my sister, and the things he’s done in the past, but I don’t really want to go too much into it,” Tate said last October.

From the look of Sunday’s action, Ramsey was ready to respond.

Neither player addressed the issue in the game’s immediate aftermath.

New York Giants wide receiver Golden Tate, right, is tackled by Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey, center, during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) More

