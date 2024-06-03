Family of fallen state trooper takes part in ceremony at Hartford Yard Goats game

The family of the state trooper who was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Interstate 84 took part in a touching pregame ceremony at the Hartford Yard Goats game on Sunday.

Troy Pelletier, the son of Trooper First Class Aaron Pelletier, threw out the first pitch before the team’s game against the Reading Fightin’ Phils.

TFC Pelletier was struck by a vehicle while making a routine traffic stop on the highway in Southington Thursday afternoon. A driver who was allegedly intoxicated veered partly onto the highway’s shoulder and hit Pelletier, who had gotten out of his patrol car to talk with another driver he’d pulled over for a possible seatbelt violation, according to police. Pelletier was 34 years old.

The Yard Goats invited the family to take part in the pregame ceremony and throw out the first pitch.

Pelletier leaves behind two sons, Troy Michael and Zachary Matthew Pelletier, and his wife Dominique.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 5 at the Xfinity Theatre, 61 Savitt Way, Hartford, CT. at 11 am.