Family Dollar founder Leon Levine remembered in Charlotte for philanthropic legacy

Community members and organizations expressed gratitude for Leon Levine’s philanthropic work in the Charlotte area Wednesday as news of his death spread.

Levine, the founder of Family Dollar who gave millions to various causes, was 85.

Although he had success in business, Levine’s greatest legacy may be his charitable work, according to former Bank of America CEO and Levine’s friend of more than 60 years Hugh McColl.

“I think he’ll be remembered as really one of the most generous people that ever lived here,” McColl told The Charlotte Observer. “... He and his wife have done wonderful things together. They’ve looked after people who did not have advantages and have been particularly active in trying to help lift people from poverty and make education available to people who otherwise wouldn’t get it.”

UNC Charlotte graduate Kyle Henson, who received a full scholarship through the school’s Levine Scholars Program, said Levine always made time to build “a personal connection” with students in the program.

Henson recalled having dinner at Levine’s Charlotte home and attending Carolina Panthers games in his suite, adding that the scholarship program also provided internship, study abroad and volunteer opportunities.

“He was really about providing these unique experiences for these young scholars,” the 2018 alumnus said.

Henson, now attending graduate school in Michigan, said the Levine program was part of what attracted him to UNC Charlotte.

“I’m thankful for Leon’s contribution to my personal success,” he said.

In a statement to the Observer, UNC Charlotte Chancellor Sharon Gaber praised Levine and his wife, Sandra, for being “stalwart supporters” of the school.

“Through their generosity, hundreds of Levine Scholars have had the opportunity to pursue excellence in the classroom, while giving back to the community around them,” she said. “UNC Charlotte sends its deepest condolences to Sandra Levine and the entire Levine family as we mourn the passing of a man who helped transform education at our University and has improved the lives of countless Charlotteans.”

In addition to his work in education, Levine was also passionate about health care, McColl noted, including at the Atrium Health Levine Cancer Institute.

“Probably what he’s most famous for is the children’s hospital, but the Levine Cancer center has really changed Charlotte,” McColl said. “... Getting all that top talent in cancer research here was really due to his generosity.”

On Twitter, former Urban League of Central Carolinas CEO Patrick Graham credited Levine with the “first large investment” of his tenure at the Urban League’s Urban Youth Empowerment Program.

“He called after seeing us in (The Charlotte Observer) and (WBTV),” Graham wrote. “It inspired our ‘Not at-risk, but at-opportunity’ programs. Rest in Power my brother. You did well!”

Others also shared remembrances about Levine on Wednesday:

Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles

Few people have had such a profound impact on Charlotte as Leon Levine. I’m thankful to have gotten to know Leon over the years, and my thoughts and prayers are with his wife Sandra and his family. As a leader in philanthropy and business, Leon will be greatly missed. https://t.co/HRgSsXF7VX — Mayor Vi Lyles (@CLTMayor) April 5, 2023

Charlotte Hornets

We join the Charlotte community in mourning the passing of philanthropist and community leader Leon Levine. https://t.co/itf9TFIsRd — Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) April 5, 2023

Charlotte Symphony

The CSO is saddened to hear of the passing of Leon Levine who, with his wife Sandra, has been a generous supporter of the Symphony. Leon’s legacy of philanthropy has touched the lives of so many in our community & will continue to leave a lasting imprint on our city. https://t.co/i5w4nBD8PF — Charlotte Symphony (@CLTsymphony) April 5, 2023

Charlotte Mecklenburg Library Foundation

We are sadden by the news of the passing of Leon Levine, incredible community leader and philanthropist. The Library has been the recipient of his foundation’s generosity many times over the years. We send heartfelt condolences to his family and friends.https://t.co/Zeo9KHywF1 — Charlotte Mecklenburg Library Foundation (@CMLibFoundation) April 5, 2023

