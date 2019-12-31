If family doesn’t support Brittany Bowlen, Broncos could be sold

The Broncos have brought 29-year-old Brittany Bowlen back into the organization with the plan for her to take over for her late father Pat Bowlen as controlling owner.

But if the rest of the family can’t get behind that plan, there may be no other choice but to sell the team, according to team president Joe Ellis.

“[Selling] is an option and we’ve told the beneficiaries that because if Brittany were to succeed and take over for her father, everybody else is going to have to sign off on that,” Ellis said, via Ryan O’Halloran of the Denver Post. “That may not be a requirement, but it’s going to be necessary from the trustee viewpoint. That’s why a sale is a possibility given the circumstances we’re in. . . .

“If they are all not going to agree to Brittany running the team, it seems to me that we’re headed for more battles and at that point, I know Pat would have preferred the team be sold.”

Ellis said cooperation from the family would be necessary. Pat Bowlen’s seven children from two marriages and his brother John own portions of the team. Pat Bowlen put three trustees in charge of the team in 2013 as his health issued mounted. He died in June after a long bout with Alzheimer’s. The trustees have the authority to put the team up for sale if a succession plan can’t be agreed to.

Brittany Bowlen emerged as the favorite to take over, and was hired as vice president of strategic initiatives in December, a move designed to give her the needed experience.

Two of Pat Bowlen’s children have filed lawsuits regarding the validity of the trust, which is scheduled to go to trial next fall.