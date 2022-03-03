Families sue Little League, coach for alleged sexual assault of 8 boys

Major league baseball





Eight families filed a lawsuit against Little League Baseball Inc., along with a coach, his wife and assistant coach, alleging their sons were groomed and sexually assaulted, NBC News reported.

The federal lawsuit alleges that Adam Isaacks, the local league president and coach, and his wife, Miranda Isaacks, groomed the boys to be sexually abused by Adam Isaacks. And it accuses Little League Baseball of a lack of training and oversight that allowed the abuse to occur.

"Plaintiffs are victims and survivors of childhood sexual assault, molestation and abuse at the hands of their Little League Baseball Coach and League President, Adam Isaacks," the lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court's Eastern District of Texas states.

"The abuse started when some minor Plaintiffs were just 7 and 8 years old and continued for a period of years until the age of 11 and 12," it adds.

"All such grooming occurred under the authority of Little League Baseball," the lawsuit added. "Defendants failed to enforce safety precautions to guard against the foreseeable risk of sexual assault in the context of Little League Baseball. Defendants failed to comply with their duties and obligations to implement safety awareness, education and training to protect minor Plaintiffs."

The grooming allegedly consisted of the Isaacks taking the boys in overnight trips such as sleepovers or camping, according to NBC News.

Adam Isaacks was already jailed due to charges filed in December of sexual assault and indecency with minors.

Little League Baseball said it "is aware of the unfortunate allegations made involving a former volunteer ... however, due to the pending litigation, it would be inappropriate for Little League International to offer any further comment on the situation at this time."

