Families sue Government over care home Covid deaths

The families of 30 care home victims are suing the Government over the deaths of their relatives in the early weeks of the pandemic.

They have issued legal claims in the High Court against Matt Hancock, the then health secretary, individual care homes and hospital trusts.

They argue that ministers failed to protect their loved ones from the virus and have filed claims or damages for loss of life, personal injuries, pain and suffering, anxiety, distress and feelings of injustice.

The legal claims, a series of 30 individual claims being managed concurrently, focus on the Government’s decision in March 2020 to rapidly discharge hospital patients into care homes without testing or a requirement for them to isolate.

The legal action comes following a High Court judgment last year which ruled that the policy was unlawful because it failed to take into account the risk to elderly and vulnerable residents from non-symptomatic transmission of the virus.

Representing the families, Emma Jones, partner at Leigh Day solicitors, said: “You cannot underestimate the impact of the tragic loss of life, losing a loved one in such harrowing circumstances, has had on our clients.

“We hope that through bringing these cases there will be a full and thorough investigation into the deaths, which might help our clients to feel they have obtained justice for their loved ones.”

The Government has said it specifically sought to safeguard care home residents at the time using the best evidence available.

Mr Hancock claimed the Government had “thrown a protective ring around care homes” since the start of the panedmic. However, between early March and early June 2020, official figures showed that almost 20,000 care home residents in England and Wales died of Covid.

Beatrice Morgan, a solicitor at Leigh Day who is also representing the families, added: “Our clients believe that the guidance issued by the health secretary in the early weeks of the pandemic led to thousands of unnecessary deaths.

“Many feel strongly that rather than trying to protect older people during that time, the guidance put their loved ones at an avoidable risk of harm.”

Liz Weager, whose 95-year-old mother Margaret tested positive for the virus in her care home in May 2020 and later died in hospital, is among those bringing the cases.

“What was happening in the management of those care homes? What advice were they having?” It goes back to the Government,” she told the BBC. “There was a lack of preparedness, which then translated down to the care home.”

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesman said: “Our thoughts are with all those who lost loved ones during the pandemic.

“Throughout the pandemic, our aim was to protect the public from the threat to health posed by Covid, and we specifically sought to safeguard care home residents based on the best information at the time.

“We provided billions of pounds to support the sector, including on infection and prevention control, free PPE and priority vaccinations, with the vast majority of eligible care staff and residents receiving vaccinations.”