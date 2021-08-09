Families prepare for new year with back to school shopping
On average, families plan to spend $848.90 on items such as clothing and supplies. That's $59 more than last year.
On average, families plan to spend $848.90 on items such as clothing and supplies. That's $59 more than last year.
The state could defund salaries of district superintendents and county school board members who mandate masks in schools, according to a statement.
The University of Wisconsin, Madison has removed a rock that sat on campus for nearly 100 years after it was determined to be a "painful symbol of racism."
Since COVID-19 struck, millions of student loan borrowers have been spared the obligation of paying. The freeze had been scheduled to expire Sept. 30.
It was big news for recruits when Nebraska opened their practice to the public back on April 17th. Four-star, 2023 offensive tackle Cayden Green, from Lee's Summit (Mo.) North, was one of the recruits that were in attendance that night.
The class of 2021 recently walked across the stage and received their diplomas. While that's something to celebrate, many members of this age group are now saddled with insurmountable student loan...
Florida's board of education could withhold pay from superintendents and school board members who mandate face masks in schools, according to a statement from Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis' office Monday, reports CBS Miami. Why it matters: Florida is experiencing a spike in COVID-19 cases driven by the highly contagious Delta variant. Rising cases have triggered fierce debate around masking guidelines in schools.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Sub
In defiance of a May order prohibiting mask mandates, Dallas' school district will require masks across its campuses beginning Tuesday.
As the delta variant of the coronavirus sweeps across the United States, a growing number of colleges and universities are requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination for students to attend in-person classes. An Instagram account with the username “vaccinationcards” sells laminated COVID-19 vaccination cards for $25 each. An increasing number of inquiries to these sites and similar ones appear to be from those who are trying to get fake vaccination cards for college.
States were allotted federal money to give "retention bonuses" to certain employees as part of the American Rescue Plan stimulus relief bill, and they are now starting to dole them out. Latest:...
This article is published in partnership with TexasTribune.org. When Texas teachers return to their public or open-enrollment charter school classrooms later this year, a new state law will restrict how they can discuss current events, encourage civic engagement and teach about America’s history of racism. Texas educators overwhelmingly denounce the new law, born from House […]
Back to school season is worrisome as COVID-19 cases spike to levels not seen since teachers were presiding over virtual class in the dead of winter.
Stop asking teenagers and recent graduates where they are going to college. Change your question. It’s not hard and it can make all the difference.
Prince Louis is just the latest in a long line of princes and princesses who have shouldered their backpacks and headed into the classroom. From Prince Charles's arrival at boarding school, to a sweet snap of Prince Louis before he headed off to nursery school, here we take a look back at our favorite royals on their first days. The Duke of Edinburgh joined Prince Charles as he greets the headmaster on his first day at Gordonstoun School.
The head of the American Federation of Teachers told NBC's "Meet the Press" on Sunday that the union's leadership should consider implementing a vaccine mandate for teachers in schools.Why it matters: The move would mark a policy reversal from last October, when the union allowed vaccinations on a voluntary basis. AFT President Randi Weingarten called the Delta variant of the virus "alarming" and voiced concern for children who cannot yet be vaccinated. Stay on top of the latest market trends an
According to a new study by CreditCards.com, parents feel as much pressure to overspend when it comes to Back-to-school shopping especially millennials.
‘We need to be working with our employers, not opposing them’, Weingarten says
Teachers should be required to get COVID-19 vaccines, the head of the American Federation of Teachers said Sunday. The union currently favors vaccinations on a voluntary basis, but its president Randi Weingarten said her views have changed as COVID-19 case numbers have spiked nationwide. She’ll urge the group to revisit its stance when she meets with other leaders this week. “As a matter of ...
1) It's possible you've heard that Mizzou hired a new athletic director on Sunday night. Desiree Reed-Francois comes from UNLV. She'll be approved by the Board of Curators on Tuesday and Missouri will have a press conference shortly after, most likely on Wednesday.
One of the best ways to save for your children's education is to set up a tax privileged 529 plan. A 529 plan is the only one of its kind with the privileged tax benefit of the investment gain and the...
From extending the student-loan payment pause to cancelling student debt for some borrowers, here's everything Biden has done on student debt to date.