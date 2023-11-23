Families to pay £4,300 more in tax despite Hunt’s giveaways

Hunt

Families face paying £4,300 more tax despite Jeremy Hunt’s cuts to National Insurance and other budget giveaways, the Resolution Foundation has said.

In its Autumn Statement analysis, the think tank said taxes were set to rise by the equivalent of £4,300 per household by the end of the decade compared to 2019.

The tax burden is expected to keep climbing every year for the next five years to a new record of almost 38pc of GDP by 2029, well above pre-pandemic levels of 33.1pc

The increase comes despite the Chancellor’s pledge to cut National Insurance from 12pc to 10pc, saving a worker on the average salary £450 a year.

Taxes are rising because of fiscal drag, a phenomenon whereby inflation pushes people into higher tax brackets as their wages rise.

The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) has predicted that seven million more workers will be dragged into higher income tax bands by 2028, including 3.4 million more who will be paying either the higher or top rate of income tax before the end of the decade

Torsten Bell, chief executive of the Resolution Foundation, said the Chancellor’s “tax cutting rhetoric clashed with tax rising reality”.

He said: “Ultimately this reflects the pressures, not only of an upcoming election, but of governing a sicker, older, slower growing Britain, amidst an era of far higher interest rates.

“That might be difficult for policy makers, but it’s a disaster for households whose wages are stuck in a totally unprecedented 20 year stagnation. This parliament is set to achieve a truly grim new record: the first in which household incomes will be lower at its end than its beginning.”

While nominal wages are growing faster than previously forecast, it reflects the reality of higher inflation. Real wage growth remains muted and real average earnings are not forecast to return to their 2008 peak until 2028, the Resolution Foundation said.

This parliament is also on track to be the first in which real household disposable incomes have fallen. Households will on average be £1,900 poorer at the end of this parliament than at its start.

Mr Bell said: “Jeremy Hunt yesterday got his pre-election giveaways in early, with an Autumn Statement offering tax cuts today, at the price of implausible spending cuts tomorrow.”

Around 40pc of gains from the tax and benefit measures announced in the Autumn Statement – including cuts to National Insurance, boosts to Local Housing Allowance and changes to the Work Capability Assessment – will benefit the richest fifth of the population, according to the Resolution Foundation.

The top 20pc of earners will gain £1,000 on average, five times the gains seen by the bottom fifth.

However, the highest earners still lose most from decisions taken over this parliament.

Taken together, the richest fifth of households are set to lose £1,100 on average as a result of all the tax and benefit measures announced since 2019. The poorest 20pc gain an average of £700.

Richard Hughes, the chairman of the OBR, on Wednesday warned that economic growth was likely to remain anaemic in the short term, with the UK suffering an “unpleasant” combination of high interest rates and low growth that made the outlook for the UK economy worse compared with other rich economies.

He said: “We have a worrying configuration of American-style interest rates, but European-style growth. And so the dynamics are looking particularly unpleasant for us as a G7 member because we’ve got relatively high interest rates, but we haven’t got the American GDP growth to go with it.”