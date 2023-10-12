British citizens must pay £300 to leave Israel, Foreign Office says

Over 200 Brazilian citizens were evacuated from Tel Aviv to Brasilia, Brazil - LUIS NOVA/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Britain is arranging flights for its citizens who wish to leave Israel but they will have to pay £300 for the trip, the Foreign Office has said.

Commercial airlines including British Airways, easyJet and Virgin Atlantic have suspended flights between Tel Aviv and London, leaving British people who want to leave Israel stranded.

The British Government was days behind various other countries who have already repatriated their citizens. On Thursday, France said it was preparing to organise additional repatriation flights from Israel after already arranging for the transfer of citizens to Paris.

The first flight will take off from Tel Aviv towards Britain on Thursday and more are being arranged for the coming days.

British nationals, including dual nationals, and dependents if travelling with a British national who lives in the UK will be able to take a seat.

Families of staff at the British embassy in Tel Aviv are being evacuated - JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP

But there will still be a cost, with the ticket price set at £300. The flights will be delivered through commercial airlines but organised by the Foreign Office.

The Foreign Office has justified the price tag by arguing it covers the cost of operating the flights and is in line with the department’s standard procedure.

James Cleverly, the Foreign Secretary, said: “The UK is working around the clock to ensure that British nationals are able to leave Israel. That’s why we’ve organised a UK-sponsored flight for vulnerable British nationals.

“It’s absolutely essential that if you’re in Israel and wish to leave, that you register your presence.”

Before it announced the repatriation flights, the Foreign Office announced it was removing the families of Israeli embassy and consulate staff from Israel.

“We are temporarily drawing down dependants of staff at our Embassy in Tel Aviv and our Consulate in Jerusalem as a precautionary measure,” said a Foreign Office spokesman

“Our Embassy and Consulate remain fully staffed and continue to provide consular services to those who require assistance,” it added.

The UK currently advises its nationals against all but essential travel to Israel.

The Israeli army said Thursday it was preparing for a ground assault on Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip.

The army has deployed tens of thousands of troops to the border with the Gaza Strip as it continues with a withering air campaign it says targets Hamas infrastructure, commanders and operating centres in the enclave.

The air strikes came in response to a surprise assault on Saturday by Hamas fighters that left more than 1,200 people killed in Israel.