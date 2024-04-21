Families asked to offer homes to Posh players

Peterborough United is offering cash to families who host young players [PA Media]

A League One football club says it is looking for families to provide homes for young players.

Peterborough United wants “host families” to provide a “warm and welcoming environment” to “scholar” and under-21 players, for the 2024/25 season.

The club said families would be paid £20 per player, per night, for 10 months.

Players should be provided with a “single bed, wardrobe, bedding, towels,” it said.

Peterborough United, known as "The Posh", is pushing for promotion to the Championship this season.

Earlier this month, the London Road club beat Wycombe to lift the Bristol Street Motors Trophy.

Skipper Harrison Burrows hit an injury-time winner as Peterborough triumphed 2-1 at Wembley.

Peterborough United's Harrison Burrows celebrates with the trophy after his side’s victory in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy final [PA Media]

'Life skills'

The club advertised for host families on its website.

"Accommodation is for 10 months throughout the football season," said the advertisement.

"Host families are asked to provide each player with a single bed, wardrobe, bedding, towels, and anything else that will make the player feel welcome," it added.

The club indicated that players would need "two healthy meals" a day and that "life skills and discipline" had to be be "maintained".

Cambridge United published a similar advertisement earlier this year.

"Lodgings should provide good quality accommodation in a designated area providing a safe, family environment for young people aged 16-21 who may be moving away from home for the first time," said the League One rivals.

"This is a fantastic opportunity to be part of a young person’s journey."

