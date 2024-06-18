Familiarity could help Zakhari Franklin shine for Illini

Jun. 18—URBANA — Aaron Henry didn't hesitate to inject a little friendly trash talk into his conversation with Zakhari Franklin when the veteran wide receiver took an official visit to Illinois last month.

Henry made sure to let Franklin know the Illinois staff was close to landing Texas transfer Terrance Brooks. A lockdown cornerback that could go toe-to-toe every day in practice with Franklin should he also pick the Illini.

"I'm always talking trash to those wideouts," Henry said Monday at the Bret Bielema Invitational, the annual fundraiser put on by the Illini Quarterback Club at Atkins Golf Club. "I was just telling him we're bringing in guys that can cover you. I was giving him a little bit of a hard time, and he was giving it back to me."

Why wouldn't Franklin give as good as he got in the back-and-forth with Henry? The last time the 6-foot-1, 190-pound wide receiver was in Champaign, nobody could shut him down.

Henry wasn't yet Illinois' defensive coordinator in 2021, but his cornerbacks — among them future NFL starters Devon Witherspoon and Tony Adams — found Franklin difficult to contend with in that game. The Roadrunners won 37-30, and Franklin hauled in 10 passes for 155 yards and a touchdown to help fuel the upset.

So there's a reason Illinois tried to pull Franklin out of the transfer portal last spring when he left UTSA. And why Bielema and Co., stymied by university admissions a year ago, tried again last month when Franklin hit the portal a second time after one season at Mississippi.

Adding a veteran wide receiver to a position group long on young talent but short on experience and production was a major point of emphasis for Illinois this offseason. Franklin and his 266 career receptions for 3,386 yards and 38 touchdowns — stats that make him the most productive returning wide receiver in the country — more than qualified.

"Once he officially went in (the portal) there was contact pretty immediately on his end," Illinois offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. said. "It ended up being a good fit. Somebody that fit a need. Somebody that we were looking for and something he was looking for. I was excited about the room before we added Zakhari. It's icing on the cake, so to speak."

Lunney spent two seasons with Franklin at UTSA, helping construct an offense that finished 11th nationally in scoring and 34th in total offense in 2021. Franklin had 81 catches for 1,027 yards and 12 touchdowns that season.

The offense Lunney is running at Illinois isn't all that dissimilar.

"I would think that was one of the contributing factors — selling points — here," Lunney said about securing Franklin's commitment. "I would say there's 75 percent continuity and terminology from what he knew a few years ago to what we're doing now. ... The fact he knows a baseline level of that will be helpful with his transition."

Franklin automatically became Illinois' most experienced wide receiver when he arrived on campus Sunday night. Pat Bryant is a close second, but the Illini senior is also the only returning player from last season that caught double-digit passes. The rest of Illinois' wide receiver room is either young, mostly untested or, in several instances, both.

"We added another piece of the puzzle in a room that we feel good about," Lunney said. "A good balance now of maturity and youth and guys in between. It's going to take a village there at that position, and we're excited about all of them and the opportunities they're going to get. It's our job to figure out those pieces of the puzzle."

Franklin, of course, is a piece Illinois wanted and tried to add a year ago. The progress he'd already made toward a degree at UTSA, however, meant enrolling at Illinois was a non-starter. Franklin wound up at Ole Miss instead and caught just four passes for 38 yards and a touchdown in a 2023 season derailed by a training camp injury.

Franklin is the 16th transfer Illinois has added for the 2024 season with junior college and portal additions combined. The Illini added four from the junior college ranks in outside linebacker Daniel Brown, wide receiver Mario Sanders II, cornerback Chase Canada and offensive lineman Kellen Francis.

The dozen transfers out of the portal include Franklin and Brooks, tight ends Carson Goda and Cole Rusk, defensive linemen Gentle Hunt, Dennis Briggs Jr. and Enyce Sledge, cornerback Torrie Cox Jr., offensive linemen Melvin Priestly, Kevin Wigenton II and J.C. Davis and kicker Ethan Moczulski.

"One of the unique challenges here at the University of Illinois is we have some pretty high standards about after a person has been in school for so long their transferrable hours and their ability to come in compared to the rest of the country really puts us at a disadvantage," Bielema said. "It's nothing we can do. It's the way the university is wired. It's great for the students — we want them to graduate — but on the same account, it puts Illinois at a huge disadvantage in the late portal transfers, the guys who are in their third and fourth years."