Familiar task for Michigan State football: Try to stop Washington QB Michael Penix Jr.

EAST LANSING — Mark Dantonio always planned to be at Spartan Stadium this weekend, helping toast the 10-year reunion of Michigan State football’s 2013 team that won a Big Ten title and Rose Bowl.

No one a week ago could have envisioned it would be with a coaching headset on again. Or, for that matter, that Harlon Barnett, one of Dantonio’s former assistants, would be in charge as the Spartans prepare to host No. 8 Washington on Saturday.

Familiar faces in new roles tasked with preparing for a familiar foe: Michael Penix Jr.

“He's really good football player,” Barnett said Tuesday about the Huskies’ quarterback. “Really good football player. Tough. To keep bouncing back from injury like he does and go out there and play like he's been playing, the dude's a player. And so we know what the challenge is before us.”

Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr., right, throws a touchdown pass against Michigan State defensive back Chester Kimbrough during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

When the Spartans (2-0) host Washington (2-0) in Barnett’s debut as acting head coach following Mel Tucker’s suspension, their biggest concern will be stopping the sixth-year senior who has torched MSU’s defense three times since 2019, which was Dantonio’s last of 13 seasons as head coach. Penix owns a 2-1 record, with a loss in 2019 and a win in 2020 at Spartan Stadium while he was at Indiana and last year’s 39-28 victory at Washington after he joined the Huskies by transfer.

In those three games against MSU, the 6-foot-3, 213-pound left-hander has completed 82 of 120 passes for 1,004 yards with nine touchdowns. That included Penix throwing over the top of the Spartans’ secondary last year and going 24-for-40 for 398 yards with four touchdown passes. The Huskies finished with 503 yards of offense.

MSU sophomore cornerback Dillion Tatum said he was “mad” on the flight home from Seattle after the game. Now a starter, Tatum knows what the Spartans must do better.

“Eliminating explosives, keeping everything in front of us and communication on each play,” he said after MSU’s 45-14 win Saturday over Richmond, hours before Tucker was suspended. “And if we see something different, we must understand what that play was, take that to the sideline and get the adjustment so we can be successful the next time they come out there. Especially if they complete it 10 or 15 yards, they're gonna come back to it later in the game. And we must be prepared for all of that.”

The Tucker-era pass defense and 4-2-5 scheme, with Barnett coaching the secondary, has struggled.

MSU allowed 239.4 yards through the air in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, Tucker’s debut. Then despite winning 11 games in 2021, the Spartans allowed 324.8 passing yards per game, which ranked last in the 130-team Football Bowl Subdivision that season. A year ago, as opponents carved MSU up on the ground, the Spartans still gave up 237.9 passing yards to rank 86th in the nation.

For Tatum, Saturday is a chance for MSU to establish itself as a much different pass defense.

“It's not okay,” he said, pointing to the Spartans’ previous years’ passing yards rankings. “We want to be better than that.”

His secondary so far this season is, at least statistically. MSU enters Saturday ranked No. 5 in the country by averaging just 107 passing yards alowed through two games. The Spartans are fifth nationally by allowing just 3.43 yards per play, and their pass efficiency defense ranks 32nd.

All of that comes with a few caveats. First, both Central Michigan and Richmond have run-first quarterbacks, neither of whom completed a pass beyond 17 yards nor attempted to stretch the field vertically. And MSU’s young secondary features three second-year players — Tatum and safeties Jaden Mangham and Malik Spencer — who have minimal experience. They are joined by veterans Charles Brantley at cornerback and nickel back Angelo Grose.

Michigan State's Dillon Tatum, right, tackles Richmond's Savon Smith during the second quarter on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.

MSU had just one interception by its defensive backs last season and none through two games this season. But Tatum says he is eagerly awaiting the challenge of facing Penix, an early Heisman Trophy candidate who is completing 73.1% of his passes (57-for-78) for 859 yards, eight touchdowns and one interception.

The Huskies lead the nation at 472 passing yards per game. Penix ranks second in yards per game (429.5), fourth in both touchdowns and completions per game (28.5) and eighth in passing efficiency (196.9). The 24 points per game he has been responsible are fourth-most in the FBS.

“That West Coast offense that will try to get the ball down the field, that's my cup of tea,” Tatum said. “So I'm gonna tell the guys all week to make sure we're all on the same page.”

Barnett pointed to the players-only meeting the Spartans had Sunday after Tucker was suspended and he took over on an acting basis, with Dantonio — another former defensive backs guru and the all-time winningest head coach in MSU history — returning as his associate head coach. With perhaps their best and most memorable defensive backs on the sideline being celebrated, both coaches who were part of that magical 2013 season hope to revive a little of the “No Fly Zone” spark Saturday to pull off an upset and shut down Penix.

“They've been they've been focused, they're locked in,” Barnett said. “They know what the challenges that's ahead of us with Penix.”

