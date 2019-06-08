Familiar sight: Tyler Reddick wins Xfinity race at Michigan

BROOKLYN, Mich. – Tyler Reddick took the lead with 11 laps to go when the leaders had to pit and cruised to his third victory in the last five Xfinity Series races Saturday at Michigan International Speedway.

“I’ve had good strings of runs as a young driver racing in dirt cars, but this is the best run I’ve had in my career I feel like on the level that I am,” Reddick said. “I’m already thinking about (next weekend’s race) at Iowa.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The race changed on a caution at Lap 78 of the 125-lap race. Christopher Bell led and Cole Custer was second. There was a miscommunication between Bell and his pits and he stayed on track. Custer, told to do what Bell did, also stayed out. Reddick pitted.

“My definition was a little different than what Jason (Ratcliff, crew chief) had planned,” Bell said. “Ultimately, that was a big hiccup in our day.”

Said Custer: “The strategy just didn’t work out for us.”

With track position critical, Reddick’s move proved to be the key. The race went the rest of the way without a caution, forcing Bell and Custer to pit under green, moving Reddick into the lead.

MORE: Race results

Noah Gragson finished second and was followed by JR Motorsports teammate Michael Annett. Paul Menard, who started on the pole, placed fourth. JR Motorsports’ Justin Allgaier finished fifth.

Custer placed 12th. Bell finished 13th.

This marked the seventh consecutive race that either Reddick, Custer or Bell has won.

Stage 1 winner: Paul Menard

Stage 2 winner: Christopher Bell

Next: June 16 at Iowa Speedway

Good job 2 boys congrats @TylerReddick — Austin Dillon (@austindillon3) June 8, 2019



