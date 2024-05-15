Some familiar names in regional tennis finals

Championship matches were set Monday in the 3rd Region Tennis Tournament.

There are some familiar names that will be playing for regional championships on Tuesday at the “Bill” Thompson Outdoor Tennis Courts.

Ella Cason from Owensboro Catholic will be playing in her fourth straight regional championship match. Top-seeded Cason beat Emmie Williams from Daviess County in the semifinals 6-1, 6-3.

Cason will face Catholic teammate Madison Clark in the regional championship match, scheduled for 5 p.m. weather permitting. Clark beat Allessa Hall from Daviess County 6-0, 6-0 in the semifinals. Hall was the No. 2 seed behind Cason.

“I’m excited, it’s been hard in regional championship matches,” Cason said of her previous regional wins. “My teammate, it’s her first year, she’s doing really well right now.”

All of the regional semifinalists advanced to the Tennis State Individual and Doubles Championships scheduled for May 28-30 at University of Kentucky, Berea College and Eastern Kentucky University.

Regional quarterfinals and semifinals were contested Monday.

The girls doubles regional championship match will also be all Owensboro Catholic. Top seeds Isabelle Reisz and Julia Marshall will meet Catholic teammates Elizabeth Hayden and Maddie Meyer.

Reisz-Marshall beat Ella Hayden and Sophey Jennings from Apollo 6-3, 7-5. Hayden-Meyer beat Emma Walker and Sami Woosley from Grayson County 6-0, 6-3.

Cooper Danzer and Houston Danzer from Catholic advanced to the boys doubles championship match with a hard-fought 3-6, 7-5, 1-0 (10-5) win over Daviess County’s Yuga Kani and Elijah Bivens.

Danzer-Danzer, the defending regional champions, will meet Heath Embry and Paxton Evitts from Muhlenberg County in the regional championship match. Embry-Evitts beat Patrick Hauke and Joseph Merchant from Owensboro Catholic 6-4, 6-1. Embry-Evitts were the top seed in boys regional doubles. Danzer-Danzer were the No. 2 seed.

Edmonson County’s Brayden Johnson and Peyton Johnston from Meade County both advanced to the boys singles championship. Johnson was the top seed and Johnston was second seeded.

Johnson beat Daviess County’s Landon McDuffee 6-3, 6-1 in one of the semifinals. Johnston beat Owensboro’s John Clay Ford 6-4, 6-4 in the other semifinal.