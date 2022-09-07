Familiar with Foes: Longhorns players Alabama fans need to know ahead of Week 2

Alabama will be traveling to Austin, Texas this Saturday for the first game of a home-and-home series with Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns.

While this is currently a non-conference contest, within the next two years, Texas will have made the move from the Big 12 over to the SEC along with Oklahoma.

This highly-anticipated matchup between two of college football’s most recognizable brands may not be a top-25 showdown, but this is a game that will be talked about on both teams’ resumes for the remainder of the season.

The Longhorns roster is loaded with difference makers, so here are a few that Crimson Tide fans need to know about ahead of Week 2.

Quinn Ewers, QB

Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman

A sensation. Quinn Ewers has only started in one college football game, but people have been talking about him for years. The Texas native spent the 2021 season at Ohio State but decided to transfer to Texas ahead of the 2022 season, where he won the starting job. In Week 1 against Louisiana Monroe, Ewers posted 16 completions on 24 attempts for 225 yards and two touchdowns while only throwing a single interception. A lot of unknowns to his game, how will Alabama approach him?

Bijan Robinson, RB

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Bijan Robinson suffered an elbow injury late in the 2021 season but was in the Heisman conversation prior to that. He’s still considered to be the best running back in the nation and is expected to be RB1 in the 2023 NFL draft. Against Louisiana Monroe, Robinson had 10 carries for 71 yards and a touchdown. He also reeled in three receptions for 40 yards and a touchdown. A dual-threat running back.

Ja'Tavion Sanders, WR

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

The Sophomore wide receiver reeled in the most receptions by a wide margin, he had six while the second-highest was three by running back Bijan Robinson. With those six catches, Sanders had 85 yards and a touchdown. A clear favorite target for the young Ewers.

Demarvion Overshown, LB

Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman

Demarvion Overshown is a senior leader for the Longhorns defense and his performance against Louisiana Monroe exemplified that. Overshown had eight total tackles and two sacks in the season-opening game. Getting through him will be crucial for a player like Jahmy Gibbs, who can turn a short-yardage play into a massive gain.

Barryn Sorrell, DE

(Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Barryn Sorrell may only be a sophomore, but he plays like a veteran. His ability to break into the backfield is why Alabama fans must know who he is. Against Louisiana Monroe, he had six total tackles, two sacks and 1.5 tackles for loss. With the way the Crimson Tide offensive line has looked, Sorrell could be a key contributor on some big-time defensive stops for Texas.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire