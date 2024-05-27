Familiar faces: Wave going west with Nicholls, LSU to UNC

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Tulane will head out west to Oregon State for the NCAA regionals, where they will face the top seeded Beavers in the first game Friday night at 8:00 pm central time. In the first game of the Corvallis regional, third seed Nicholls will take on second seeded UC-Irvine.

Tulane lost three games to Irvine in February. The Wave defeated Nicholls twice this season in a home and away series.

It is a homecoming of sorts for Uhlman, who spend nine years at the University of Oregon as an assistant coach.

In the Chapel Hill regional, second seeded LSU will take on Wofford at 11:00 am Friday. In the second game, host North Carolina, the top seed, takes on fourth seeded Long Island.

In the Fayetteville, Arkansas regional, second seeded Louisiana Tech will face third seeded Kansas State.

In the College Station regional, third seeded Texas takes on second seeded Louisiana-Lafayette. And fourth seeded Grambling will battle top seeded Texas A&M.

Here’s Tulane head coach Jay Uhlman and players reacting to Monday’s pairings.

Here’s outfielder Jackson Linn.

Here’s Wave pitcher Billy Price.

Here’s first baseman Brady Marget.

