Familiar faces missing as Senators visit Devils

NEWARK, N.J. -- When the New Jersey Devils host the Ottawa Senators on Friday night there could be quite a few familiar names missing because of injuries.

The Senators (5-1-4) will be without two of their top scoring forwards, Bobby Ryan and Kyle Turris. Zack Smith and Chris Wideman also may be unavailable.

Ryan is out for a month with a broken finger while Turris will sit out his second consecutive game with the flu. Smith has not played since suffering an undisclosed injury against the Devils on Oct. 19, though he may return to the lineup on Friday.

Wideman left Ottawa's 5-4 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday night after taking an illegal hit from Philadelphia defenseman Radko Gudas.

"We've got guys that are missing, but that's what it is," Senators coach Guy Boucher said Thursday. "We're excited to see the kids. We're looking for them to come in, play solid, and as a bonus contribute in a bigger role when needed, and this is one of those days."

Meanwhile the Devils (6-2-0) are likely without their leading goal scorer the past two seasons. Kyle Palmieri is suffering from a lower-body injury and did not practice all week.

In addition, Cory Schneider, New Jersey's No. 1 goalie, is on injured reserve, also with a lower-body injury.

Schneider, however, practiced Thursday and there is a chance he will be activated Friday in time to serve as Keith Kinkaid's backup. If he is not ready to dress Friday, rookie Scott Wedgewood will back up Kinkaid, who makes his second consecutive start in goal.

"No issues physically, just getting my stamina and energy back," Schneider told reporters following Thursday's practice. "I worked real hard and feel good."

The Devils have not played in a week since being shut out by the San Jose Sharks on home ice last Friday, 3-0. Prior to that defeat, the Devils scored 31 goals in their first seven games of the season after finishing the 2016-17 campaign as the lowest scoring team in the Eastern Conference.