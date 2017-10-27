Familiar faces missing as Senators visit Devils
NEWARK, N.J. -- When the New Jersey Devils host the Ottawa Senators on Friday night there could be quite a few familiar names missing because of injuries.
The Senators (5-1-4) will be without two of their top scoring forwards, Bobby Ryan and Kyle Turris. Zack Smith and Chris Wideman also may be unavailable.
Ryan is out for a month with a broken finger while Turris will sit out his second consecutive game with the flu. Smith has not played since suffering an undisclosed injury against the Devils on Oct. 19, though he may return to the lineup on Friday.
Wideman left Ottawa's 5-4 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday night after taking an illegal hit from Philadelphia defenseman Radko Gudas.
"We've got guys that are missing, but that's what it is," Senators coach Guy Boucher said Thursday. "We're excited to see the kids. We're looking for them to come in, play solid, and as a bonus contribute in a bigger role when needed, and this is one of those days."
Meanwhile the Devils (6-2-0) are likely without their leading goal scorer the past two seasons. Kyle Palmieri is suffering from a lower-body injury and did not practice all week.
In addition, Cory Schneider, New Jersey's No. 1 goalie, is on injured reserve, also with a lower-body injury.
Schneider, however, practiced Thursday and there is a chance he will be activated Friday in time to serve as Keith Kinkaid's backup. If he is not ready to dress Friday, rookie Scott Wedgewood will back up Kinkaid, who makes his second consecutive start in goal.
"No issues physically, just getting my stamina and energy back," Schneider told reporters following Thursday's practice. "I worked real hard and feel good."
The Devils have not played in a week since being shut out by the San Jose Sharks on home ice last Friday, 3-0. Prior to that defeat, the Devils scored 31 goals in their first seven games of the season after finishing the 2016-17 campaign as the lowest scoring team in the Eastern Conference.
Palmieri is one of six players to score a team-leading three goals in New Jersey's deep attack, while left winger Taylor Hall and rookie defenseman Will Butcher each have a team-high nine points.
The week-long break between games is a rare respite in a grueling 82-game season, and Devils coach John Hynes believes it was beneficial to his club.
"We felt like the week was productive," Hynes said. "The players knew we were going to work really hard and were prepared for it. We also had a chance to rest a little bit to get out of the grind of the games and the travel which helps. Everyone is excited and ready to play."
The Devils face a Senators team, who has scored 11 goals in its last two wins after knocking off Philadelphia.
Despite playing without Turris, Smith and Ryan, the Senators scored three first-period goals and rode Craig Anderson's 36 saves to complete a 2-2-1 homestand.
Mark Stone scored his sixth goal, tying Derick Brassard for most on the team, and Jean-Gabriel Pageau netted his first of the season while adding two assists for a three-point night. Rugged defenseman Mark Borowiecki scored his first goal since Dec. 27, only the fourth in 224 career games.
"We're in survival mode," Boucher told reporters following the win. "We're being tested and the players are answering with a lot of character."
Mike Condon is expected to start in goal against the Devils on Friday. Condon is 1-0-1 in two starts this season and is coming off a brilliant 41-save effort in a 3-2 shootout loss to the Los Angeles Kings earlier in the week.
The two teams met once this season, so far, with the Devils rallying for a 5-4 overtime victory in Ottawa eight days ago. John Moore scored the game-winner and rookie Nico Hischier potted the first two goals of his NHL career for the Devils, while Hall contributed four assists in the victory.
Last season, the Senators swept the season series, winning all three games, and allowing the Devils to score only twice in 180 minutes.