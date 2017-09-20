A Familia Opportunity?

We're down to the final week and a half of baseball. Desperate fantasy owners should take a peek at former Mets closer Jeurys Familia. The righty recent hit 96 mph on the radar gun while tossing three scoreless innings. Meanwhile, Mets closer A.J. Ramos allowed five runs in 2.2 innings.

Barring a dramatic conclusion to the Rockies season, Tampa Bay closer Alex Colome will be the 2017 saves leader. He's closed 45 games over 65.1 innings. Next in line are Greg Holland with 40 saves and Kenley Jansen with 38 saves. Over the last seven days, Aroldis Chapman and Wade Davis both finished three games.

Billy Hamilton still has a narrow lead atop the stolen base leaderboard. He has 58 steals to Dee Gordon's 55 swipes. And Hamilton was activated from the disable list, giving him a chance to defend his lead. The Yankees ran wild recently. Brett Gardner shared the weekly steals lead with Starling Marte – they stole four apiece. Jacoby Ellsbury tied Tim Anderson, Gordon, and Amed Rosario for next best with three steals.

Tier 1: The Gods (2)

Kenley Jansen, Los Angeles Dodgers

Craig Kimbrel, Boston Red Sox

Kimbrel had five appearances of exactly one inning – only one of which was a save situation. His owners can be thankful for the one hit, two walks, and nine strikeouts. Jansen match Kimbrel's save total despite only pitching once.

Tier 2: The Elite (8)

Cody Allen, Cleveland Indians

Aroldis Chapman, New York Yankees

Corey Knebel, Milwaukee Brewers

Wade Davis, Chicago Cubs

Felipe Rivero, Pittsburgh Pirates

Ken Giles, Houston Astros

Brad Hand, San Diego Padres

Roberto Osuna, Toronto Blue Jays

Allen pitched four times, earning a win, two saves, and a no decision. His latest appearance included an inconsequential solo home run. It was the only run allowed by anyone in the top two tiers.

Chapman is squarely back in the saddle. He threw a total of four innings across three appearances – all saves. He also tallied seven strikeouts.

Knebel continued to roll with two more saves and four strikeouts. Davis was called upon four times. He picked up three crucial saves. Giles also pitched four times. He nabbed a couple saves and a hold. The hold came against the Angels. He was called upon in the eight to retire Mike Trout and Justin Upton. That's how we'll see him used in the postseason.

Hand tallied two saves and three strikeouts in 3.1 innings. Osuna returned to action from paternity leave. He completed a pair of perfect innings, good for two saves. His velocity was back in his normal range between 94 and 96 mph.

Tier 3: The Core Performers (4)

Raisel Iglesias, Cincinnati Reds

Sean Doolittle, Washington Nationals

Edwin Diaz, Seattle Mariners

Alex Colome, Tampa Bay Rays

Iglesias allowed one run in his only appearance. It was a five out save against the Pirates. Diaz struck out the side in his only inning – a non-save situation.

Doolittle was given a brief respite after a stretch of heavy usage from September 2 through September 8. After his five day hiatus, a rested and refreshed Doolittle was summoned three times. He added two saves to his total, bringing him to 22 on the season. Not bad for somebody who had one save through mid-June.

Despite leading all of baseball in saves, I'm leaving Colome right here. He blew a save on Friday. The Red Sox squeaked across three runs against him. Two days later, he tossed a clean inning versus Boston.

Tier 4: Steady... Steady... (7)

Fernando Rodney, Arizona Diamondbacks

Shane Greene, Detroit Tigers

Greg Holland, Colorado Rockies

Zach Britton, Baltimore Orioles

Arodys Vizcaino, Atlanta Braves

