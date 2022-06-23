Famah Toure recaps Rutgers football visit: ‘this could be home’

Famah Toure took an official visit to Rutgers football this week. It seems to have gone well for the Big Ten program.

A three-star wide receiver from Irvington High School (Irvington, N.J.), Toure is the No. 17 recruit in the state according to Rivals. He has a number of Power Five offers

The wide receiver took an official visit last week to Illinois.

In addition to Rutgers, Toure holds Power Five offers from Boston College, Duke, Georgia Tech, Illinois, Kentucky, Maryland, Ole Miss, Pitt, Syracuse and Vanderbilt.

According to On3, Rutgers is now the favorite to land Toure.

Toure is a good route runner. He has speed, brakes well and has good hands.

“The visit was good,” Toure told RutgersWire. “Loved the hospitality, the coaches and players treated me with. My thoughts on the visit was [that] this could be home.”

That is a big statement from Toure, and he explains why it could be ‘home’ for him for his collegiate career.

“Seeing everything, how they operate practice the schedules for their players and how they handle everything,” Toure said.

He said that the Rutgers football coaching staff “Treats me like family.”

In terms of his timetable, Toure said he hopes to decide on July 9. He is not planning any other official visits.