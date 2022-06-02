Famah Toure previews Rutgers football official visit…what other programs might get a visit?

Famah Toure has very quietly turned into a top prospect in New Jersey in the class of 2023. He hasn’t sought attention or headlines, but that hasn’t stopped a number of Power Five programs from offering him.

A 6-foot-4, 200-pound wide receiver from Irvington High School (Irvington, N.J.), Toure currently holds 13 offers with 10 coming from Power Five programs: Boston College, Duke, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Maryland, Ole Miss, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Syracuse and Vanderbilt.

He is a three-star recruit according to Rivals.

Irvington went 12-2 last season.

Toure has official visits lined up in June for Rutgers and Illinois. He said that “Kentucky and West Virginia” could be in-line for an official visit as well.

As for Rutgers, Toure says what stands out is “the culture they have – I love it.”

“Things are going good,” Toure said about the Scarlet Knights. “I have a strong connection with the coaches at Rutgers.”

Rutgers has a new position coach at wide receiver, Damiere Shaw. The former Temple wide receiver has quickly earned a reputation as a very strong recruiter who connects well with players.

Shaw is also considered a strong technical coach who heavily emphasizes video work and technique in the daily coaching of his position group.

“I have a good relationship with coach Shaw and the coaching staff,” Toure said. “He actually wants to see you get better and see you develop.”

Shaw was an offensive assistant for the past two years at Rutgers. Prior to that, he was the wide receivers coach at Fordham. He was also on staff at Baylor under Matt Rhule, who is now the head coach of the Carolina Panthers.

As for what Toure is looking for in a program, it is rather simple.