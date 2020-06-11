False restart: Scott McCarron's putter head breaks off on first hole at Colonial

Scott McCarron may have been ready for a return to competitive golf.

But his putter wasn't.

Playing the PGA Tour this week via a sponsor exemption, the 54-year-old, reigning Charles Schwab Cup champion took to Twitter after his opening round at Colonial Country Club to reveal that his putter head fell off on his very first hole Thursday.

Well after 90 day break my putter head falls off on the first hole of the day😳. Didn’t expect that to happen😂 pic.twitter.com/kn514qG8G7 — Scott McCarron (@ScottMccarron) June 11, 2020

The three-time PGA Tour winner and 11-time PGA Tour Champions winner went on to card three birdies, two bogeys and a double in an opening 1-over 71.

As for the other over-50s in the field, 61-year-old Tom Lehman posted 65, 50-year-old Jim Furyk 67, 62-year-old Bernhard Langer 70, 53-year-old Steve Stricker 73, 60-year-old Keith Clearwater 76, and 60-year-old David Frost 77.