Fallston football's season ends in Class 2A/1A state quarterfinal to 'heavyweight' Calvert, 36-0

Nov. 17—PRINCE FREDERICK — Fallston football drove 90 minutes south of home — 85 miles to be exact — only to be dismantled by a No. 1 seed in its final act.

Midway through the first quarter one Calvert fan roared from the stands that Fallston's defense had its hands on its knees. "They're tired already," he shouted. It was indicative of the challenge posed by Calvert's burly, one-loss team, ultimately trouncing the eighth-seeded Cougars, 36-0.

"We knew we were sort of coming into the lion's den here," Fallston coach Keith Robinson said. "We knew they were bigger, faster and stronger than us. ... I've been at this a long time. I knew the caliber of this conference [South Maryland Athletic Conference], especially the top half of this conference. I know they're heavyweights in the state so we knew we had our work cut out for us."

Calvert's offense plainly looks to bulldoze.

The Cavaliers frequently fielded six down linemen and a tight end, sometimes adding a fullback, too, zagging from the more common spread offense that Fallston has seen the last three months.

Calvert coach Rick Sneade noted that challenge of playing a team from the opposite end of the state absent a common opponent.

"The two films we had on them were against two teams that were spread, throw the ball a little bit," he said. "We didn't see much tight end type stuff, run game, power game like we do. So what adjustments were they gonna make to do those things?"

Sneade gave a nod to Fallston flashing some new tricks in the secondary they hadn't seen on film that hindered any early explosiveness for the Cavs.

But Calvert's offense, at its best, is a versatile juggernaut.

Senior Domaine Wallace is the frequently-fed backfield threat. King Jones, too, who cashed in on a 2-yard rush completing a four-minute drive for the game's first score.

Senior dual-threat quarterback DaJuan Robinson finished with three touchdowns, sharing the wealth between JJ Barnes, Marquel Holland and Keegan Thorne in only a drive more than a half of football.

Calvert's offense found its gear all at once before halftime, separating itself enough on the scoreboard to cruise the next 24 minutes for a spot in the state semifinal against the winner of Forest Park and Winters Mill.

Robinson found Barnes in the corner of the end zone less than two minutes before halftime. When Calvert's defense grabbed the ball right back on Ralphie Carrington's third interception, Robinson capitalized. His pass reached Holland between a grove of Cougar defenders. Then, a turnover on downs handed the ball back setting up a Keith Baker 36-yard field goal to make it a mountainous 24-0 at halftime.

"Toward the end of the second quarter there it was 7-0 then [we] just kind of imploded," Robinson said. "They jumped out right before halftime and put us behind the eight ball. But I'm proud as heck of my guys, they never gave up. Fought all night.

Fallston walked off the field closing the curtain on its season with heavy tears filling their eyes.

For Robinson, going out that way is a gut punch knowing it's the end of the road for his seniors. But reaching a state quarterfinal after enduring a three-game skid and season-ending injuries to two key starters has him optimistic for next fall.

"When we started to win again at the end it was really some backup guys in key positions," Robinson said. "The guys trust each other and our defense played really well all year with a bunch of young guys. We're encouraged by that and we'll get back at it."