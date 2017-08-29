Fallout: Preseason Week 3

Week 3 of the preseason is usually the best glimpse into how teams plan to use their skill players in the regular season and a great blueprint for owners drafting in late August. This year’s, however, was unfortunately marred by three season-ending injuries which will rightfully dominate the discussion. That said, there were some interesting usage hints dropped in basically every game, and those could end up being almost as important as the injuries when it is all said and done. First, though, the bad news.



Edelman Out

Things started out so well for Julian Edelman against the Lions. He looked quick as ever, was getting open almost at will, and was making things happen after the catch. In other words, he looked like Edelman. Unfortunately, all of that came to halt when he limped off the field following an 18-yard gain on just the fifth play of the game – he already had three catches for 52 yards. He was diagnosed with an ACL tear in his right knee the next day. With the news official, the only thing left to do is look forward, and the Patriots are as well prepared as any offense to deal with a loss of this magnitude.



Acquired from the Saints this offseason, Brandin Cooks should immediately step into the No. 1 role, although his usage this preseason – two catches for 15 yards – at least raises some concern. Viewed as a boom-or-bust option in New Orleans, questions about his consistency have also been raised, but those are mostly unfounded. Over his final two years with the Saints, Cooks bested the WR2 threshold (around 14 PPR points) in over 55 percent of his games with nine 20-point outings. That is below the likes of Antonio Brown and Julio Jones, but still pretty good. With his target share certain to rise following the injury, Cooks is locked in as a top-10 option.



Outside of Cooks, the Patriots have some interesting decisions. New England could decide to use Dwayne Allen more in two-TE sets, give the backs, especially James White and Rex Burkhead, more opportunities in the passing game, or allow Danny Amendola to take on a large chunk of Edelman’s slot role – considering he cannot stay healthy, the latter seems the most unlikely.



All of that said, the biggest beneficiary likely will be Chris Hogan, who went for 70 yards and two touchdowns Saturday night. Hogan has been used as a deep threat since joining the Patriots, but he, like Cooks, has experience in the slot, where he ran 37 percent of his routes last season. In fact, his first touchdown on Friday came after he motioned into the slot and ran the type of option route you would expect to see from Edelman. The most talented option for the No. 2 job, Hogan should better his 58 targets from a season ago and is an upside pick even at his inflated ADP.



Ware Goes Down

With everyone still reeling from the Edelman injury, fate dealt another blow when Spencer Ware went down with a knee injury during the first drive of the Chiefs-Seahawks matchup. Initially thought to be just a sprain, Ware was eventually diagnosed with a torn PCL which will almost certainly require season-ending surgery.

Unlike with Edelman, there is not much analysis necessary in the aftermath of Ware’s injury. Drafted in the third-round and already earning first-team reps before Saturday, Kareem Hunt should immediately step into a workhorse role in the Kansas City backfield – in fact, coach Andy Reid said as much – and he has the talent to make the opportunity count. Hunt has turned his 22 preseason touches into 111 yards.



Despite scoring just five touchdowns and slowing down dramatically down the stretch, Ware was the RB18 in per-game scoring last season. Hunt has a good chance to match that, and the offense looks like it could be better this year. The rookie is worth a pick in the third round ahead of names like Ty Montgomery and Joe Mixon.



Meredith Cannot Escape Injury Bug

While we escaped Saturday’s slate without any significant injuries, Sunday was not as kind, with Cameron Meredith suffering a gruesome knee injury in the first quarter against the Titans. The injury has been confirmed as a torn ACL, and there are reports there could be even more damage. Unfortunately, he is done for the year.



With Meredith gone, there are suddenly a lot of targets to spread around in Chicago. Meredith saw 97 in 14 games last year, and he was likely to see closer to 125 this time around. Kevin White would seem like the favorite to take on a lot of that work, but he both cannot be trusted to stay healthy and has not proven he is any good. He certainly should not be drafted where Meredith was coming off the board, and it is tough to put him over guys like John Brown, Corey Coleman, Kenny Britt, Jordan Matthews, and Zay Jones. He makes sense as a flier in the 11th round or so, but he likely goes higher.



The real beneficiary may end up being Kendall Wright, who has shown a good connection with Mike Glennon this preseason. Always talented, Wright fell out of Tennessee because of locker-room issues more than trouble on the field, and he has been able to produce when given the opportunity throughout his career even with mostly bad quarterback play. Free in most leagues, Wright is worth a look both on the waiver wire and as a late-round flier in deeper formats. Markus Wheaton should also be involved when he returns from his broken finger, but he remains waiver wire fodder.



No Answers in New Orleans

The Saints’ backfield was one of the biggest question marks entering training camp, and it looks like we will leave August without much clarity. Mark Ingram got the start and the first series to himself on Saturday, but Adrian Peterson rotated in evenly after that and saw more carries, although Ingram appeared to be the back of choice on third down. Rookie Alvin Kamara was held out.



If that usage pattern holds, it would seem to favor Ingram slightly in a pass-first offense. That could change if Peterson dominates work around the goal-line, however, but the Saints unfortunately did not see any goal-line opportunities against the Texans, leaving us without many answers on what could be the most important question in the backfield.



The likely outcome is both backs will get their chances in the scoring area with Peterson perhaps getting slightly more work. That said, of the two Peterson seems more likely to run away with the short-yardage opportunities. Then again, Ingram looks like the favorite to lead the backfield in touches. Those are almost just guesses at this point, but if they are correct it would make Peterson the upside play and Ingram the safer weekly option. With the duo coming off the board almost next to each other in the fifth round, the decision on which to take simply comes down to personal preference.

