What should be the fallout from the Chiefs and Browns sideline shoving match? | You Pod to Win the Game
Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson and Frank Schwab discuss the shoving match between Browns’ Safety Ronnie Harrison and Chiefs’ assistant coach Greg Lewis. Should Lewis have been ejected as well? How will the NFL handle the situation, and similar situations going forward?Hear the full conversation on the You Pod to Win the Game podcast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen.