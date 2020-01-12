Fallon Sherrock's success papers over worrying cracks of uncertain future for women's darts

Fallon Sherrock became the first woman ever to beat a man at the PDC World Championships - Getty Images Europe

What is a queen with no kingdom? That is the troubling thought confronting women’s darts little over a fortnight after Fallon Sherrock catapulted herself far beyond the small world female players usually inhabit.

In becoming the first woman ever to beat a man at the PDC World Championships - she would also go on to win a second match - Sherrock made global headlines and earned plaudits from such unlikely figures as Stephen Fry, Billie Jean King and Sarah Jessica Parker. Female darts had its queen and a new era of equality was proclaimed, mainly by those outside the sport. The reality is rather different.

Less than 10 miles from the scene of Sherrock’s Alexandra Palace anointment, her disciples battled for the BDO Women’s World Championships crown this week at The O2 in central London - not in the main O2 Arena, but the smaller Indigo venue adjacent - with Japan's Mikuru Suzuki beating top seed Lisa Ashton on Saturday night to claim back-to-back titles.

Sherrock’s absence was confirmed a few days before the competition began, when she pulled out in light of “unexpected changes to the event” - namely an announcement that ticket sales were languishing at just 15 per cent and the proposed women’s £20,000 winner’s prize was likely to be slashed to £8,000.

As disappointed as they were, most of her fellow players understood Sherrock’s withdrawal given the whirlwind of attention she had faced. But quarter-finalist Laura Turner articulated the fears of many, telling Telegraph Sport: “What I don’t want to happen is for [Sherrock’s success] to leave the rest of the women’s game behind.”

Where the sport’s raucous showpiece PDC event is capable of selling out a far larger venue than the 3,000-capacity Alexandra Palace, audiences for the lesser-profile BDO equivalent this week was calculated in dozens rather than thousands. So quiet was the playing arena that raised voices often prompted disgruntled shushing from other spectators.

But for the overwhelming majority of female players, the women-only BDO events are all they currently have. Although all PDC tournaments are open to women to qualify, none have ever managed to do so beyond the two World Championships places recently ringfenced for female players. And given the BDO’s current financial troubles, there is genuine fear for what might remain of the women’s game.

“If anything happened to the BDO, I don’t know what we would do,” said Turner. “If the BDO carries on then at least we know we’ve got something. But everything is just so up in the air. If it goes we’ve got nothing. It’s awful.”

The status quo is hardly ideal either, said semi-finalist Corinne Hammond: “I appreciate that we have our own women’s events within the BDO but I do think there could be more focus on what we do.

“There’s no difference in what we pay as women [compared to men] for accommodation and to travel to tournaments to qualify for these World Championships. We’ve all done the same things and yet we’re definitely considered second-class citizens.”

Rising star Beau Greaves, who reached the semi-finals on her 16th birthday, echoed Hammond, saying: “There has to be a difference in prize money because there are so many more men competing, but sometimes it’s a bit ridiculous. We should be able to make a living out of darts and at the minute we can’t.”

For Sherrock, who balances her darts career with caring for her autistic five-year-old son, money should be little problem in the immediate future. In addition to the £25,000 she earned from her Alexandra Palace run, she will compete around the globe after inclusion in the upcoming World Series and has also been handed a Premier League challenger spot. Last week she even shared a stage with Italian football World Cup winner Luca Toni at a celebrity event in Germany.

Some players have urged the prosperous PDC to capitalise on Sherrock’s success by launching a standalone women’s tour to run alongside its headline events, but that seems unlikely.

“There’s a long way to go until a fully-fledged women’s tour is a reality and so many issues to address beforehand,” PDC chief executive Matt Porter told Telegraph Sport.

“Fallon’s impact and legacy was beating a man - that’s what made front pages and got her on the news networks. Darts is relatively unusual as a sport in that men and women can compete alongside each other on a level playing field and that’s what we’re all about: making darts an open, inclusive sport for all.

“The aim of everyone in the sport has to be to get more women playing regularly and having the ambition to go on and become professional.

“Grass-roots participation has to be the key as until we have a larger level of women playing the sport we won’t be able to produce more talent like Fallon.”

But with the BDO seemingly teetering on the brink and Porter insistent the PDC’s decision-making will not be impacted by any potential collapse of a rival organisation, the future for women’s darts remains increasingly uncertain. Queen Sherrock’s arrival belies far greater concerns.