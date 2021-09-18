Fallon Sherrock becomes first woman to reach televised PDC final suffering narrow loss to Michael van Gerwen

Fallon Sherrock became the first woman to reach a televised PDC final but lost to three-time world champion Michael van Gerwen at the Nordic Darts Masters.

Fallon Sherrock became the first woman to reach a televised PDC final on Saturday night, missing out on the Nordic Darts Masters title to three-time world champion Michael van Gerwen.

Sherrock, who in 2020 became the first female to win a main-draw match at the PDC World Championships, led 6-3 before van Gerwen turned the tables to win 11-7 for his first title in 10 months.

"I'm so proud of myself, especially to push Michael as much as I did," Sherrock said on ITV4.

"I can't even put into words how I was feeling [when I was 6-3 up]. I was shaking."

OMG what a night…… absolutely buzzing despite not winning - so proud of myself 😎. So many emotions I’m speechless. Thank you to EVERYONE and I mean EVERYONE. Congrats to @MvG180 - I can see why your the best now 🙈😂😂😂😂- thank you Denmark you were amazing ❤️ pic.twitter.com/xEc5KVTxNN — Fallon Sherrock (@Fsherrock) September 18, 2021

The victory in Copenhagen is Van Gerwen's 16th world series win.

"I have waited so long for this win," the Dutchman said. "Fallon played a phenomenal tournament. I think she played one of the best games of her life in the final."

As the crowd chanted his name, an increasingly emotional Van Gerwen said: "I have been through a really tough period and this means so much to me."

Sherrock had earlier come from 8-2 down to beat world number five Dimitri Van den Bergh in the semi-final to reach her first PDC final.

Sherrock took the first leg of the match but was punished for missed darts at doubles and Van Den Bergh moved 4-1 ahead at the interval. More missed doubles saw Van Den Bergh extend his advantage before breaking again for an 11-darter on 81.

Sherrock won four legs out of five to make it 9-6 as she rallied but once again missed darts at doubles were her undoing and Van Den Bergh went one away at 10-6.

It was now the Belgian's turn to fail on the doubles and Sherrock held her nerve to take full advantage as she made the score 10-9.

Van Den Bergh was crumbling under the pressure and Sherrock broke with a 101 checkout to level up the scores before sealing an incredible victory with a 100 checkout.